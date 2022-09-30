58.1 F
Ukraine

Treasury Imposes Swift and Severe Costs on Russia for Putin’s Purported Annexation of Regions of Ukraine

The Department of Commerce is issuing a clear warning of the heightened risks of entities inside and outside of Russia becoming subject to U.S. export controls.

By Homeland Security Today
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a teleconference on During a meeting on development of air transport and aircraft manufacturing on March 31, 2022. (Kremlin photo)

Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 14 persons in Russia’s military-industrial complex, including two international suppliers, three key leaders of Russia’s financial infrastructure, immediate family members of some of senior Russian officials, and 278 members of Russia’s legislature for enabling Russia’s sham referenda and attempt to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory. In addition, OFAC issued new guidance that warns of the heightened sanctions risk that international actors outside of Russia would face for providing political or economic support to Russia as a result of its illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory.

“We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine. The Treasury Department and U.S. government are taking sweeping action today to further weaken Russia’s already degraded military industrial complex and undermine its ability to wage its illegal war,” said Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen. “We are also targeting key leaders in Russia’s financial architecture as part of our aggressive and coordinated effort to hold Putin and his enablers accountable for his unprovoked invasion, and limit their ability to prop up their economy. The Treasury Department, U.S. government, and our allies will not hesitate to take swift and severe actions against individuals and companies inside and outside of Russia who are complicit in this war and these sham referendums.”

OFAC’s actions are taken in concert with additional actions by the Department of Commerce and the Department of State. The Department of Commerce is issuing a clear warning of the heightened risks of entities inside and outside of Russia becoming subject to U.S. export controls for supporting Russia’s military and is also adding 57 entities to the Entity List for violating U.S. export controls. State is imposing sanctions on family members of the U.S.-designated mayor of Moscow, who is also a member of Russia’s Security Council, and visa restrictions on Russian national Ochur-Suge Mongush for torturing a Ukrainian prisoner of war. The Department of State is also taking steps to impose visa restrictions on an additional 910 individuals, including members of the Russian Federation’s military, Belarusian military officials, and Russia’s proxies acting in Russia-held portions of Ukraine.

GUIDANCE ON HEIGHTENED SANCTIONS RISK FOR SUPPORT OF RUSSIA AS A RESULT OF ITS SHAM REFERENDA

On September 23, G7 Leaders issued a statement condemning Russia’s sham referenda and noting their collective readiness to impose further economic costs on Russia, and on individuals and entities both inside and outside of Russia that provide political or economic support for Russia’s illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory. In support of this commitment, OFAC issued Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) 1091, which emphasizes that OFAC is prepared to more aggressively use its existing sanctions authorities, including E.O. 13660, E.O. 14024, and E.O. 14065, to target persons — inside or outside Russia — whose activities may constitute material assistance, sponsorship, or provision of financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services (together “material support”) to or in support of persons sanctioned pursuant to those Executive orders, or sanctionable activity related to Russia’s sham referenda, purported annexation, and continued occupation of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

In particular, OFAC will leverage existing authorities to target entities and individual jurisdictions outside Russia that provide political or economic support for Russia’s illegal attempt to annex Ukrainian sovereign territory, including for (i) providing material support for the organization of Russia’s sham referenda or purported annexation, as well as economic or other activity that seeks to legitimize Russia’s sham referenda or purported annexation; (ii) providing material support to Russia’s military and defense industrial base, including transactions by persons in third countries that provide material support to Russia’s military, defense industrial base, and designated entities and persons operating or that have operated in Russia’s defense industrial base; (iii) attempting to circumvent or evade U.S. sanctions on Russia and Belarus; and (iv) providing material support to Russian entities or individuals that are subject to certain blocking sanctions.

As noted in the FAQ, OFAC sanctions are not designed to target Ukraine or Ukrainians, including those living in areas occupied or purportedly annexed by Russia. Also as noted in the FAQ, OFAC will generally not impose sanctions on non-U.S. persons that engage in transactions that would be authorized for U.S. persons, such as certain energy-related transactions.

This measure is also being complemented by Commerce’s guidance on the heightened risks of entities inside and outside of Russia becoming subject to U.S. export controls for supporting Russia’s military. These measures are being driven in coordination with our allies and partners, including the European Union which announced it is developing new authorities to target the circumvention of sanctions. Collectively, these actions make it clear that the United States and its partners and allies will continue to hold actors around the world accountable for attempting to undercut our sanctions or support Russia’s malign activity.

RUSSIA’S DEFENSE PROCUREMENT AROUND THE WORLD

OFAC is immediately implementing the G7 Leaders’ commitment and the new guidance outlined in FAQ 1091 by designating several international suppliers and associated individuals that have supported Russia’s defense sector. Through its historically unprecedented campaign of sanctions and export controls, the United States and an international coalition of allies and partners have devastated Russia’s ability to access foreign components and technology. As a result, Russia’s defense-industrial base is desperate to provision its war efforts and has resorted to third-country intermediaries and suppliers. Today’s action is also complemented by Commerce’s listing of 57 Russian entities on the Entity List for acquiring and attempting to acquire U.S.-origin items in support of the Russian military.

Illicit Procurement Network

Today’s action includes additional designations against the network of Radioavtomatika, a U.S.- designated Russian defense procurement firm that specializes in procuring foreign items for Russia’s defense industry and continues its attempts to evade sanctions. Today’s designation of recently established front companies and foreign intermediaries highlights the U.S. government’s continuing efforts to impose costs upon global actors for their support to Russia’s defense sector.

Vladimir Aleksandrovich Ivanov (Ivanov), Sergey Vyacheslavovich Byzov (Byzov), and Dmitrii Vladimirovich Galin (Galin) are all Russia-based individuals who represented Radioavtomatika on its leadership team. Ivanov is the company’s general director, Byzov is the First Deputy General Director, and Galin is a Deputy General Director and a shareholder of the firm.

Ivanov, Byzov, and Galin were designated today pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the boards of directors of Radioavtomatika, an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024.

Novastream Limited (Novastream) is a Russian firm established in April 2022. Novastream was established in close coordination with Radioavtomatika officials and has supplied goods to Radioavtomatika. In fact, Novastream maintains the same address as a former Radioavtomatika representative office. Its General Director, Andrei Vladimirovich Khokhlov (Khokhlov), was previously a leader of Radioavtomatika and was specifically linked to one of its representative offices.

Novastream was designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Radioavtomatika. Khokhlov was designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Novastream and for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Radioavtomatika.

OFAC today also designated two third-country entities supporting Radioavtomatika. Sinno Electronics Co., Limited (Sinno), a People’s Republic of China supplier of Radioavtomatika, and Taco LLC (Taco), an Armenian supplier. Sinno, with awareness of restrictions on exports to Russia, has maintained a continuing relationship with Radioavtomaika before and after Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine. In June, Sinno was placed on Commerce’s Entity List for providing support to Russia’s military and/or defense industrial base and for continuing to contract to supply Russian entity listed and sanctioned parties after Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine. Radioavtomatika pays Taco for importing components and handling the procurement process within Armenia. Furthermore, both Sinno and Taco have interacted with each other in relation to their work with Radioavtomatika.

Both Sinno and Taco were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of Radioavtomatika. Sinno was previously added to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List on June 28, 2022.

Belarusian Supplier of Russia’s Defense-Industrial Base

As part of its ongoing global efforts to target suppliers of Russia’s defense-industrial base, OFAC designated Open Joint Stock Company Svetlogorsk Khimvolokno(Sohim), which provides critical material to Russia’s defense industry. Sohim is a Belarusian state-owned textile and fiber manufacturer that exports to Russia.

Sohim was designated today pursuant to E.O. 14038 for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of Belarus.

Russian Technology and Defense Firms

Treasury additionally took action today against multiple firms determined to operate or have operated in the defense and related material sector and/or the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy.

Scientific-Technical Center for Electronic Warfare, also known as AO NTTs REB, engages in research and development for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. AO NTTs REB is involved in the development of an electronic warfare system used by drones in combat, which is used by Russia’s Armed Forces. In addition, OFAC today designated Aleksandr Pavlovich Sarkisyan (Sarkisyan), the General Director of AO NTTs REB. Sarkisyan previously worked at Rosoboroneksport OAO, another designated Russian defense firm.

Rotek Elpom (Rotek), creates the Raven-Black line of stationary and vehicular-mounted security systems that use a combination of acoustic, light, and infrasound technology to impact the nervous systems of its targets. Rotek’s products are used in the aviation and crowd control sectors.

ZAO NTTs Modul (Modul) produces computer equipment and software. Modul’s products are used in Russia’s aviation and space sectors.

OOO Valtex-ST (Valtex-ST) procures high technology scientific and industrial equipment on behalf of companies operating in Russia, including quantum optics instrumentation, high-purity gas generators, and electronic microscopy systems.

OAO Radioavionika (Radioavionika) produces various technological products, including for Russia’s Ministry of Defense. In particular, Radioavionika has developed a command-and-control system used by Russia’s soldiers.

AO NTTs REB, Rotek, Modul, Valtex-ST, and Radioavionika were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy. AO NTTS REB and Radioavionika were additionally designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy. Sarkisyan was designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of AO NTTS REB. Radioavionika is also sanctioned by Canada.

TARGETING RUSSIA’S FINANCIAL LEADERSHIP

In response to Russia’s February 2022 further invasion of Ukraine, the United States and an international coalition of allies and partners took swift action to restrict Russia’s access to global financial markets. In response, Russia has scrambled to find new ways to process payments and conduct transactions. Directly and indirectly, Russia’s financial technocrats have supported the Kremlin’s unprovoked war. Today’s actions target key figures who, through their top leadership positions, have personally enriched themselves while facilitating Putin’s war in Ukraine, actively undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence of Ukraine.

Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina (Nabiullina) is the Governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR), which is subject to an array of sanctions, and a former advisor to U.S.-designated Russian President Vladimir Putin (Putin). Since becoming the Governor of the CBR in 2013, she has overseen its efforts to protect the Kremlin from Western sanctions imposed as a response to Russia’s occupation of Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014 and further invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Nabiullina was designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation (GoR). Australia and Canada have also imposed sanctions on Nabiullina.

Olga Nikolaevna Skorobogatova (Skorobogatova) is the First Deputy Governor of the CBR. In her role, Skorobogatova is responsible for the oversight of Russia’s Mir National Payment System and CBR’s operations in Russian and foreign financial markets. This designation builds on action OFAC took when it published FAQ 1082 to provide additional guidance on the heightened risk of facilitating Russia’s efforts to evade sanctions through the expanded use of the National Payment Card System or the Mir National Payment System, given the broad sanctions imposed on Russia’s financial system this year.

Skorobogatova was designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy, and for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR.

Aleksandr Valentinovich Novak (Novak) is a Russian Deputy Prime Minister. Novak has held various roles in the GoR during his career and has been heavily involved in Russia’s efforts to increase its economic output abroad.

Novak was designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR.

IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBERS OF TOP-RANKING OFFICIALS

It is common for Russian politicians to camouflage their inordinate and unearned wealth by putting assets or property under the names of family members or other close associates. Therefore, to avoid sanctions evasion efforts by Russian elites, OFAC re-designated two of Russia’s top-ranking officials and their immediate family members as well as the immediate family members of several other top-ranking officials.  OFAC will continue to aggressively target these proxies and expose the schemes by which Russian politicians hide their wealth.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Kuzhugetovich Shoigu (Shoigu) was re-designated today after previously being designated on February 25, 2022, pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related material sector of the Russian Federation economy. OFAC also designated Shoigu’s wife, Irina Aleksandrovna Shoigu (Irina), and adult daughters, Yuliya Sergeyevna Shoigu (Yuliya) and Kseniya Sergeyevna Shoigu (Kseniya). Yuliya works at Russia’s Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies, and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, which her father previously ran for more than 20 years. Kseniya is a finance executive who has made tens of millions of dollars on state construction projects and has business interests directly tied to the Ministry of Defense.

Shoigu was designated today pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR. Irina, Yuliya, and Kseniya were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a spouse or adult child of Shoigu. Shoigu has also been sanctioned by Australia, Canada, the European Union (EU), Japan, New Zealand, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Russian National Guard head Viktor Vasiliyevich Zolotov (Zolotov) was re-designated today after previously being designated on March 15, 2022, pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the defense and related material sector of the Russian Federation economy. Zolotov as also previously designated on April 6, 2018, pursuant to E.O. 13661 for being an official of the GoR. OFAC also designated Zolotov’s adult children Roman Viktorovich Zolotov (Roman) and Zhanna Viktorovna Zolotova(Zhanna) and son-in-law Yuriy Valeryevich Chechikhin (Chechikhin). Zolotov’s family collectively owns millions of dollars of real estate, and Roman, who earns a small salary at Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, owns a vacation home in the same south Russian town as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s palace.

Chechikhin is a business partner of U.S.-designated Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. OFAC also designated Obshchestvo s Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu Markus (OOO Markus), a computer programming company in Moscow owned by Chechikhin.

Zolotov was designated today pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR. Roman and Zhanna were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a spouse or adult child of Zolotov. Zolotov has also been sanctioned by Australia, Canada, the EU, Japan, New Zealand, and the UK.

Chechikhin and OOO Markus were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy.

The Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko (Matviyenko) was previously designated by OFAC on April 6, 2022, pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR. On March 16, 2014, the President included Matviyenko in the Annex to E.O. 13661.Today, OFAC designated her son, St. Petersburg businessman Sergey Vladimirovich Matviyenko (Sergey).

Sergey was designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a spouse or adult child of Matviyenko.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin (Mishustin) was designated on April 6, 2022, pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR. Today, OFAC designated his wife, Vladlena Yuryevna Mishustina (Vladlena), and two adult sons, Aleksey Mikhaylovich Mishustin (Aleksey) and Aleksandr Mikhaylovich Mishustin (Aleksandr). The Mishustin family owns $45 million worth of Moscow-area real estate, some of which are held in Aleksey and Aleksandr’s names. Aleksey and Aleksandr studied at an elite boarding school in Switzerland.

Vladlena, Aleksey, and Aleksandr were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a spouse or adult child of Mishustin.

Saint Petersburg Governor and Russian Security Council member Aleksandr Dmitrievich Beglov (Beglov) was designated on April 6, 2022, pursuant to E.O 14024 for being a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR. Today, OFAC sanctioned his wife, Natalya Vladimirovna Beglova (Natalya), and daughters, Yuliya Aleksandrovna Belova (Belova) and Olga Aleksandrovna Beglova (Olga). Natalya is tied to suspicious financial behavior and Olga has been connected to relatives of U.S.-designated Russian oligarch Yuri Valentinovich Kovalchuk.

Natalya, Belova, and Olga were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a spouse or adult child of Beglov.

The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Security Council, former Prime Minister, and former President Dmitry Anatolievich Medvedev (Medvedev) was previously designated on April 6, 2022, pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the GoR.  Today OFAC designated his wife, Svetlana Vladimirovna Medvedeva (Svetlana), and adult son, Ilya Dmitrievich Medvedev (Ilya).

Svetlana and Ilya were designated pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a spouse or adult child of Medvedev.

THE FEDERATION COUNCIL

Today OFAC designated the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (Federation Council) pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the GoR.

Russia’s Federation Council voted unanimously in February 2022 to approve Putin’s request to send troops into Ukraine, which provided an unjustified pretext for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Federation Council members also approved a Russian law threatening prison time for those publishing what the Russian authorities consider to be false information about the country’s further invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin refers to as a “special military operation.”

While Ukraine and its Western allies have condemned the referenda in the Russian-controlled eastern and southern regions as illegitimate, the Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, claimed in late September that they comply with international norms and the U.N. Charter.

On February 25, 2022, OFAC designated Matviyenko. Today, OFAC is designating all of Matviyenko’s 169 Federation Council colleagues pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of the GoR. These are:

  1. Ivan Nikolayevich Abramov
  2. Yelena Vladimirovna Afanaseva
  3. Mikhail Alexandrovich Afanasov
  4. Mohmad Isaevich Akhmadov
  5. Alexander Konstantinovich Akimov
  6. Oleg Aleksandrovich Alekseev
  7. Ekateryna Borysovna Altabaeva*
  8. Sergei Petrovich Arenin
  9. Yuri Viktorovich Arkharov
  10. Anatoly Dmitrievich Artamonov
  11. Elena Osipovna Avdeeva
  12. Mukharbek Oybertovich Barakhoyev
  13. Alexander Davidovich Bashkin
  14. Andrey Alexandrovich Bazilevsky
  15. Vladimir Andreyevich Beketov
  16. Mikhail Vladimirovich Belousov
  17. Sergei Vladimirovich Berezkin
  18. Sergei Vyacheslavovich Bezdenezhnykh
  19. Yelena Vasilyevna Bibikova
  20. Viktor Nikolayevich Bondarev
  21. Yegor Afanasyevich Borisov
  22. Sergey Fateevich Brilka
  23. Alexander Yuryevich Bryksin
  24. Andrey Vladimirovich Chernyshev
  25. Vadim Yevgenyevich Dengin
  26. Konstantin Konstantinovich Dolgov
  27. Alexander Vlademirovich Dvoinykh
  28. Vladimir Mikhailovich Dzhabarov*
  29. Gennady Egorovich Emelyanov
  30. Olga Nikolayevna Epifanova
  31. Arsen Suleymanovich Fadzayev
  32. Yury Viktorovich Fedorov
  33. Nikolai Vasilyevich Fyodorov
  34. Rimma Fyodorovna Galushina
  35. Suleiman Sadulayevich Geremeyev
  36. Airat Minerasikhovich Gibatdinov
  37. Tatyana Anatolyevna Gigel
  38. Lyubov Nikolayevna Glebova
  39. Dmitry Yuryevich Goritsky
  40. Sergei Vasilyevich Gornyakov
  41. Vladimir Filippovich Gorodetskiy
  42. Svetlana Petrovna Goryacheva
  43. Lilia Salavatovna Gumerova
  44. Alexander Vladislavovich Gusakovsky
  45. Denis Vladimirovich Gusev
  46. Vasily Nikolayevich Ikonnikov
  47. Eduard Vladimirovich Isakov
  48. Sergey Borisovich Ivanov
  49. Sergey Viktorovich Kalashnik
  50. Arsen Bashirovich Kanokov
  51. Grigory Borisovich Karasin
  52. Alexander Alexandrovich Karelin
  53. Galina Nikolayevna Karelova
  54. Alexander Bogdanovich Karlin
  55. Maksim Gennadyevich Kavdzharadze
  56. Krym Olievich Kazanokov
  57. Suleyman Abusaidovich Kerimov*
  58. Belan Bagaudinovich Khamchiev
  59. Murat Krym-Gerievich Khapsirokov
  60. Oksana Vladimirovna Khlyakina
  61. Olga Nikolayevna Khokhlova
  62. Andrey Igoryevich Kislov
  63. Sergei Ivanovich Kislyak
  64. Andrey Akardyevich Klimov
  65. Andrey Aleksandrovich Klishas*
  66. Sergey Nikolayevich Kolbin
  67. Aleksey Nikolayevich Kondratenko
  68. Nikolai Fyodorovich Kondratyuk
  69. Konstantin Iosifovich Kosachev*
  70. Natalia Vladimirovna Kosykhina
  71. Olga Fedorovna Kovitidi
  72. Irina Andreyevna Kozhanova
  73. Vladimir Igorevich Kozhin*
  74. Vladimir Kasimirovich Kravchenko
  75. Viktor Melkhiorovich Kress
  76. Vladimir Igorevich Krugly
  77. Nina Germanovna Kulikovskih
  78. Andrey Viktorovich Kutepov
  79. Dmitry Gennadyevich Kuzmin
  80. Yulia Viktorovna Lazutkina
  81. Vladimir Albertovich Lebedev
  82. Grigory Petrovich Ledkov
  83. Sergey Nikolaevich Lukin
  84. Taimuraz Dzhambekovich Mamsurov
  85. Sergey Alexandrovich Martynov
  86. Alexei Petrovich Mayorov
  87. Sergei Patrovich Mikhailov
  88. Sergei Gerasimovich Mitin
  89. Yelena Borisovna Mizulina*
  90. Igor Nikolayevich Morozov
  91. Farit Mubarakshevich Mukhametshin
  92. Sergey Nikolayevich Muratov
  93. Vyacheslav Vladimirovich Nagovitsyn
  94. Alexander Vladimirovich Narolin
  95. Lyudmila Borisovna Narusova
  96. Aleksandr Nikolaevich Nekrasov
  97. Boris Alexandrovich Nevzorov
  98. Alexander Valeryevich Nikitin
  99. Alexander Vyacheslavovich Noviukhov
  100. Viktor Feodosyevich Novozhilov
  101. Gennady Ivanovich Ordenov
  102. Alexei Maratovich Orlov
  103. Anna Ivanovna Otke
  104. Dina Ivanovna Oyun
  105. Igor Vladimirovich Panchenko
  106. Margarita Nikolayevna Pavlova
  107. Dmitry Sergeyevich Perminov
  108. Sergey Nikolayevich Perminov
  109. Yelena Alekseyevna Perminova
  110. Irina Alexandrovna Petina
  111. Elena Vladimirovna Pisareva
  112. Vladimir Vladimirovich Poletayev
  113. Valeriy Andreevich Ponomarev
  114. Alexander Yuryevich Pronyushkin
  115. Alexei Konstantinovich Pushkov*
  116. Alexander Vasilyevich Rakitin
  117. Grigoriy Alexeyevich Rapota
  118. Nikolay Ivanovich Rizhkov*
  119. Eduard Ergartovich Rossel
  120. Irina Valeryevna Rukavishnikova
  121. Sergey Nikolayevich Ryabukhin
  122. Lenar Rinatovich Safin
  123. Tatiana Anatolyevna Sakharova
  124. Akhmat Anzorovich Salpagarov
  125. Evgeny Stepanovich Savchenko
  126. Dmitry Vladimirovich Savelyev
  127. Alexander Alexandrovich Savin
  128. Nikolai Petrovich Semisotov
  129. Valery Vladimirovich Semyonov
  130. Artem Gennadyevich Sheikin
  131. Andrei Anatolyevich Shevchenko
  132. Anatoly Ivanovich Shirokov
  133. Elena Borisovna Shumilova
  134. Alexei Vladimirovich Sinitsyn
  135. Lyudmila Nikolayevna Skakovskaya
  136. Galina Nikolayevna Solodun
  137. Inna Yuryevna Svyatenko
  138. Lyudmila Zaumovna Talabayeva
  139. Pavel Vladimirovich Tarakanov
  140. Vyacheslav Stepanovich Timchenko
  141. Oleg Polikarpovich Tkach
  142. Serhiy Pavlovich Tsekov*
  143. Oleg Vladimirovich Tsepkin
  144. Peter Nikolayevich Tultaev
  145. Andrey Anatolyevich Turchak
  146. Mukharby Magomedovich Ulbashev
  147. Ilyas Magomed-Salamovich Umahanov
  148. Valery Petrovich Usatyuk
  149. Alexander Vladelenovich Vainberg
  150. Yuri Konstantinovich Valyaev
  151. Alexander Georgyevich Varfolomeev
  152. Dmitriy Yuryevich Vasilenko
  153. Valery Nikolayevich Vasilyev
  154. Nikolay Nikolayevich Vladimirov
  155. Yury Leonidovich Vorobyov
  156. Alexander Gennadyevich Vysokinsky
  157. Gennady Vladimirovich Yagubov
  158. Irek Ishmukhametovich Yalalov
  159. Alexander Georgievich Yaroshuk
  160. Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin
  161. Andrei Nikolayevich Yepishin
  162. Olga Sergeyevna Zabralova
  163. Bair Bayaskhalanovich Zhamsuyev
  164. Aleksandr Arkadyevich Zhukov
  165. Anastasia Gennadyevna Zhukova
  166. Nikolai Andreyevich Zhuravlev
  167. Yelena Gennadyevna Zlenko
  168. Viktor Viktororvich Zobnev
  169. Igor Dmitryevich Zubarev

OFAC previously designated ten of these members of the Federation Council, indicated above with an asterisk, pursuant to E.O. 13660 or E.O. 13661.

The EU and the UK have designated the majority of the above members of the Federation Council.

ADDITIONAL RUSSIAN DUMA OFFICIALS

As part of its response over the last seven months to Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine, OFAC designated the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation (State Duma) and 340 of its members who voted to recognize the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic earlier this year. The State Duma’s leadership has endorsed plans for these referenda, expressing support for alleged interest in such regions becoming part of Russia.

The members of the State Duma this year unanimously passed a law criminalizing the distribution of “fake news” about the Russian military. Russian media’s reporting on Russia’s war of choice in Ukraine is tightly monitored by Russian authorities. Some of Russia’s State Duma members have played a key role in spreading Russian disinformation about the war.

Today OFAC is designating the remaining 109 State Duma members pursuant to E.O. 14024 for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation. This action follows efforts by Russian occupying forces in eastern and southern Ukraine to call for referenda that would declare occupied territory as part of Russia.

  1. Olga Nikolaevna Alimova
  2. Georgy Konstantinovich Arapov
  3. Otary Ionovich Arshba
  4. Sardana Vladimirovna Avksentieva
  5. Alexander Mikhailovich Babakov*
  6. Konstantin Mikhailovich Bakharev*
  7. Dmitry Anatolievich Belik*
  8. Mikhail Nikolaevich Berulava
  9. Larisa Nikolaevna Buranova
  10. Roza Basirovna Chemeris
  11. Alexey Vasilievich Chepa
  12. Artur Nikolaevich Chilingarov
  13. Vyacheslav Anatolievich Damdintsurunov
  14. Vladislav Andreyevich Davankov
  15. Adam Sultanovich Delimkhanov*
  16. Alexander Vyacheslavovich Demin
  17. Oksana Genrikhovna Dmitrieva
  18. Elena Grigorievna Drapeko
  19. Alexey Vasilievich Gordeyev
  20. Ksenia Alexandrovna Goryacheva
  21. Anatoly Nikolaevich Greshnevikov
  22. Maxim Alexeyevich Gulin
  23. Vladimir Vladimirovich Gutenev
  24. Amir Makhsudovich Hamitov
  25. Sholban Valerievich Kara-ool
  26. Raisa Vasilievna Karmazina
  27. Artem Alexandrovich Kavinov
  28. Olga Mikhailovna Kazakova
  29. Alexander Evseyevich Khinshtein
  30. Gleb Yakovlevich Khor
  31. Dmitry Anatolievich Khubezov
  32. Artem Yurievich Kiriyanov
  33. Mikhail Sergeyevich Kiselev
  34. Dmitry Nikolaevich Kobylkin
  35. Robert Ivanovich Kochiev
  36. Lev Igorevich Kovpak
  37. Pavel Vladimirovich Krasheninnikov
  38. Andrey Leonidovich Krasov
  39. Rizvan Daniyalovich Kurbanov
  40. Eduard Anatolievich Kuznetsov
  41. Anna Yurievna Kuznetsova
  42. Tatiana Petrovna Larionova
  43. Oleg Yurievich Leonov
  44. Andrey Mikhailovich Makarov
  45. Evgeny Evgenievich Marchenko
  46. Oleg Anatolievich Matveichev
  47. Artem Pavlovich Metelev
  48. Oleg Alexeyevich Mikhailov
  49. Sergey Mikhailovich Mironov*
  50. Oleg Victorovich Morozov
  51. Evgeny Sergeyevich Moskvichev
  52. Zelimkhan Alikoevich Mutsoev
  53. Alexey Gennadievich Nechaev
  54. Sergey Ivanovich Neverov*
  55. Victoria Victorovna Nikolaeva
  56. Nikolay Vladimirovich Novichkov
  57. Vladimir Mikhailovich Novikov
  58. Marat Abdulhaevich Nuriev
  59. Marina Eduardovna Orgeyeva
  60. Sergey Alexandrovich Pahomov
  61. Vladimir Victorovich Pavlov
  62. Alexander Petrovich Petrov
  63. Dmitry Anatolievich Pevtsov
  64. Victor Vitalievich Pinsky
  65. Vasily Ivanovich Piskarev
  66. Vladimir Vladimirovich Plyakin
  67. Alexander Alekseevich Polyakov
  68. Alla Viktorovna Polyakova
  69. Valery Fedorovich Rashkin
  70. Svetlana Victorovna Razvorotneva
  71. Evgeny Vasilievich Revenko
  72. Nikita Gennadyevich Rumyantsev
  73. Dmitry Vadimovich Sablin
  74. Svetlana Evgenievna Savitskaya
  75. Vladimir Anatolievich Shamanov
  76. Rifat Gabdulkhakovich Shayhutdinov
  77. Mikhail Sergeyevich Sheremet*
  78. Grigory Vladimirovich Shilkin
  79. Alexander Mikhailovich Sholokhov
  80. Dmitry Stanislavovich Skrivanov
  81. Leonid Eduardovich Slutsky*
  82. Ivan Alexandrovich Solodovnikov
  83. Tatiana Vasilievna Solomatina
  84. Yuri Arkadievich Stankevich
  85. Alexander Mikhailovich Strelyukhin
  86. Sangadzhi Andreyevich Tarbaev
  87. Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova
  88. Olga Victorovna Timofeyeva
  89. Alexey Nikolaevich Tkachev
  90. Anton Olegovich Tkachyov
  91. Alexander Romanovich Tolmachev
  92. Petr Olegovich Tolstoy
  93. Maxim Anatolievich Topilin
  94. Vladislav Alexandrovich Tretiak
  95. Saygidpasha Darbishevich Umakhanov
  96. Dzhasharbek Borisovich Uzdenov
  97. Vladimir Abdualievich Vasiliev
  98. Veronika Valerievna Vlasova
  99. Victor Petrovich Vodolatsky
  100. Alexey Anatolievich Volotskov
  101. Elena Andreyevna Vtorygina
  102. Dmitry Fedorovich Vyatkin
  103. Elena Alexandrovna Yampolskaya
  104. Irina Anatolievna Yarovaya
  105. Konstantin Fedorovich Zatulin
  106. Pavel Nikolaevich Zavalny
  107. Victor Mikhailovich Zavarzin
  108. Alexander Dmitrievich Zhukov
  109. Svetlana Sergeevna Zhurova

OFAC has previously designated eight of these State Duma members, indicated above with an asterisk, pursuant to E.O. 13660, E.O. 13661, or E.O. 13581.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s designation, all property and interests in property of these persons located in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more in the aggregate by one or more of such persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons are prohibited, unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or otherwise exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

Identifying information on the individuals and entities sanctioned today.

Read more at the Treasury Department

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

