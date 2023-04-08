U.S. Government Mobilizing Partnership Opportunities in Ukraine

The Department of State, USAID, and the Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Government of Ukraine and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will host the U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum () on April 13 at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Great Hall. The event will convene representatives and stakeholders from the U.S. and Ukraine private sectors including businesses, diaspora and civil society groups, non-government organizations, investment groups and foundations, in addition to representatives from the U.S. government and the Government of Ukraine.

This joint event aims to accelerate American investment and engagement in Ukraine while building opportunities for planning and collaboration to support Ukraine’s economic recovery. The event will feature conversations with high-level stakeholders on topics ranging from catalyzing investment and engagement to unleashing market potential in Ukraine and building a sustainable future through an attractive regulatory framework, entrepreneurship, and renewable energy.

UPF will be the first event in an array of events organized in partnership with civil society groups which will promote public-private partnerships as a vehicle to revitalize the economy of Ukraine, facilitate redevelopment, and strengthen the partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

Follow along using the hashtags: #UPF2023 and #UkraineBusinessInitiative. The keynotes and panels will all be livestreamed at: www.state.gov and on the Department’s official YouTube channel. To view the agenda, please visit the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s website. Journalists interested in attending, please register at: [email protected]

For further information on the U.S.-Ukraine Partnership Forum, please contact the Office of Global Partnerships at [email protected] or follow @GPatState on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For State Department media inquiries, please contact the Office of Global Partnerships at [email protected]

