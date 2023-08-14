U.S. to Provide Patriot Munitions and Additional Security Assistance to Ukraine

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration’s forty-fourth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It includes additional air defense munitions, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-armor weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.

The capabilities in this package, valued at up to $200 million, include:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

Mine clearing equipment and systems;

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

120mm tank ammunition;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and other anti-armor systems and rockets;

37 tactical vehicles to tow and haul equipment;

58 water trailers;

Over 12 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing; and

Spare parts, maintenance, and other field equipment.

This security assistance package will utilize assistance previously authorized under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) for Ukraine that remained after the PDA revaluation process concluded in June.

The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements.

