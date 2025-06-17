spot_img
Ukrainian Intelligence Sabotages Power Substation in Kaliningrad, Disrupting Russian Military Industry

At around 4 a.m. on June 14, agents of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine attacked a substation in Kaliningrad, Russia. As a result, local facilities associated with the military industry and the Russian armed forces were left without power, according to Suspilne, citing intelligence sources.

According to the source, the agents drained coolant from a power transformer. Subsequently, this facility was set on fire.

Subsequently, a fire broke out at the site of the sabotage, causing severe damage to the substation. As a result, several nearby russian enterprises and military facilities experienced a power outage.

Read the rest of the story at Defense Express.

