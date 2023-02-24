United States Takes Sweeping Actions on the One Year Anniversary of Russia’s War Against Ukraine

The United States will continue to take actions against Russia until it ends its brutal war against Ukraine. Today, the Department of State is taking actions to increase the costs on President Putin’s regime. All targets are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024, which authorizes sanctions with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation.

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS

The Department is designating the following individuals pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(A) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation. Russian Federation governors have among their duties the conscription of citizens to fight in Ukraine.

Igor Yuryevich Babushkin – Governor of the Astrakhan region

– Governor of the Astrakhan region Yuriy Vasilyevich Bezdudniy – Governor of the Nenets Autonomous Area

– Governor of the Nenets Autonomous Area Aleksandr Vladimirovich Brechalov – Head of the Republic of Udmurtia

– Head of the Republic of Udmurtia Aleksandr Leonidovich Burkov – Governor of the Omsk Region

– Governor of the Omsk Region Roman Viktorovich Busargin – Governor of the Saratov Region

– Governor of the Saratov Region Andrey Vladimirovich Chibis – Governor of the Murmansk Region

– Governor of the Murmansk Region Mikhail Vladimirovich Degtyarev – Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory

– Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Mikhail Yakovlevich Evraev – Governor of the Yaroslavl Region

– Governor of the Yaroslavl Region Makhmud-ali Maksharipovich Kalimatov – Head of the Ingushetia Republic

– Head of the Ingushetia Republic Batu Sergeyevich Khasikov – Head of the Republic of Kalmykia

– Head of the Republic of Kalmykia Oleg Leonidovich Khorokhordin – Head of the Altai Republic

– Head of the Altai Republic Vladislav Tovarishchtayovich Khovalyg – Head of the Tuva Republic

– Head of the Tuva Republic Andrey Evgenyevich Klychkov – Governor of the Orel Region

– Governor of the Orel Region Igor Ivanovich Kobzev – Governor of the Irkutsk region

– Governor of the Irkutsk region Kazbek Valeryevich Kokov – Head of the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic

– Head of the Kabardino-Balkaria Republic Natalya Vladimirovna Komarova – Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area – Yugra

– Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area – Yugra Veniamin Ivanovich Kondratyev – Governor of the Krasnodar Territory

– Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Valentin Olegovich Konovalov – Head of the Republic of Khakassia

– Head of the Republic of Khakassia Roman Valentinovich Kopin – Governor of the Chukotka Autonomous Area

– Governor of the Chukotka Autonomous Area Oleg Nikolayevich Kozhemyako – Governor of the Primorye Territory

– Governor of the Primorye Territory Murat Karalbiyevich Kumpilov – Head of the Republic of Adygea

– Head of the Republic of Adygea Valeriy Igorevich Limarenko – Governor of the Sakhalin Region

– Governor of the Sakhalin Region Dmitriy Nikolayevich Makhonin – Governor of the Perm Territory

– Governor of the Perm Territory Pavel Viktorovich Malkov – Governor of the Ryazan Region

– Governor of the Ryazan Region Vladimir Vladimirovich Mazur – Governor of the Tomsk Region

– Governor of the Tomsk Region Sergey Alimovich Melikov – Head of the Dagestan Republic

– Head of the Dagestan Republic Oleg Vladimirovich Melnichenko – Governor of the Penza Region

– Governor of the Penza Region Gleb Sergeyevich Nikitin – Governor of the Nizhniy Novgorod Region

– Governor of the Nizhniy Novgorod Region Sergey Konstantinovich Nosov – Governor of the Magadan Region

– Governor of the Magadan Region Vasiliy Aleksandrovich Orlov – Head of the Amur region

– Head of the Amur region Aleksandr Mikhaylovich Osipov – Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory

– Governor of the Trans-Baikal Territory Artur Olegovich Parfenchikov – Head of the Karelia Republic

– Head of the Karelia Republic Igor Mikhaylovich Rudenya – Governor of the Tver Region

– Governor of the Tver Region Aleksey Yurevich Russkikh – Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region

– Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Vladislav Valeryevich Shapsha – Governor of the Kaluga region

– Governor of the Kaluga region Vadim Mikhailovich Shumkov – Governor of the Kurgan Region

– Governor of the Kurgan Region Sergey Konstantinovich Sitnikov – Governor of the Kostroma Region

– Governor of the Kostroma Region Aleksandr Valentinovich Sokolov – Governor of the Kirov Region

– Governor of the Kirov Region Vladimir Viktorovich Solodov – Governor of the Kamchatka Territory

– Governor of the Kamchatka Territory Rashid Borispievich Temrezov – Head of the Karachayevo-Circassia Republic

– Head of the Karachayevo-Circassia Republic Sergey Evgenyevich Tsivilev – Governor of the Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass

– Governor of the Kemerovo Region – Kuzbass Aleksandr Vitalevich Tsybulskiy – Head of the Arkhangelsk region

– Head of the Arkhangelsk region Aleksey Sambuyevich Tsydenov – Head of the Republic of Buryatia

– Head of the Republic of Buryatia Mikhail Yuryevich Vedernikov – Governor of the Pskov Region

– Governor of the Pskov Region Stanislav Sergeyevich Voskresenskiy – Governor of the Ivanovo region

– Governor of the Ivanovo region Yuriy Viktorovich Zaytsev – Head of the Mari El Republic

– Head of the Mari El Republic Artem Alekseyevich Zdunov – Head of The Republic of Mordovia

The Department is designating the following Ministers of the Russian Federation pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(A) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation:

Aleksey Olegovich Chekunkov – Minister of Far East and Arctic Development

– Minister of Far East and Arctic Development Valeriy Nikolayevich Falkov – Minister of Science and Higher Education

– Minister of Science and Higher Education Anton Olegovich Kotyakov – Minister of Labor and Social Protection

– Minister of Labor and Social Protection Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Kozlov – Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology

– Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich Kurenkov – Minister of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations, and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters

– Minister of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations, and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Olga Borisovna Lyubimova – Minister of Culture

– Minister of Culture Oleg Vasilyevich Matytsin – Minister of Sport

– Minister of Sport Maksut Igorevich Shadayev – Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media

– Minister of Digital Development, Communications, and Mass Media Nikolay Grigorevich Shulginov – Minister of Energy

The Department is designating the following entities and individuals for their roles in operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy or for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation:

Joint Stock Company Argus Holding (Argus Holding) is being designated pursuant to Section (1)(a)(i) for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy. Argus Holding is a holding company owned by Anna Borisovna Surovikina (Surovikina), the wife of General Sergey Surovikin who previously oversaw Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.

is being designated pursuant to Section (1)(a)(i) for operating or having operated in the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy. Argus Holding is a holding company owned by Anna Borisovna Surovikina (Surovikina), the wife of General Sergey Surovikin who previously oversaw Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine. Anna Borisovna Surovikina is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Argus Holding.

is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Argus Holding. Joint Stock Company Argus SFK (Argus SFK) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Argus Holding. Argus SFK is a subsidiary of Argus Holding and is tied to dealings with companies owned by SDN-listed oligarch Gennadiy Timchenko.

is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Argus Holding. Argus SFK is a subsidiary of Argus Holding and is tied to dealings with companies owned by SDN-listed oligarch Gennadiy Timchenko. Limited Liability Company Iskusstvo Krasoty and Limited Liability Company Rudniy are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Surovikina.

The Department is designating the following individuals pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(A) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Government of the Russian Federation, and associated subsections.

Valentina Lvovna Kazakova is the Head of the Main Directorate for Migration Affairs, which oversees the issuance of Russian Federation passports to individuals in temporarily Russia-occupied territory of Ukraine.

is the Head of the Main Directorate for Migration Affairs, which oversees the issuance of Russian Federation passports to individuals in temporarily Russia-occupied territory of Ukraine. Magomedsalam Magomedaliyevich Magomedov is a Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office, which provides support for the President of the Russian Federation and monitors the implementation of the President’s decisions.

is a Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office, which provides support for the President of the Russian Federation and monitors the implementation of the President’s decisions. Yuriy Timofeyevich Averyanov is the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

is the First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation. Anatoliy Vyacheslavovich Razinkin is the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation.

is the First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation. Tatyana Alekseyevna Golikova (Golikova) is a Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

is a Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. Viktor Borisovich Khristenko (Khristenko) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(v) for being the spouse of Golikova. Khristenko is Golikova’s husband.

is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(v) for being the spouse of Golikova. Khristenko is Golikova’s husband. Limited Liability Company STK, Limited Liability Company Golfesteit, and Limited Liability Company Laifinvest , are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Khristenko.

and , are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Khristenko. Olga Vladimirovna Skabeyeva (Skabeyeva) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(v) for being a spouse of Yevgeny Popov, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024. Skabeyeva and her husband, Duma member Yevgeny Popov, host a Russian talk show where they predominately disseminate pro-Russia propaganda for the war against Ukraine.

The Department is designating the following entities and individuals for their roles in activities that undermine the peace and stability of the United States and its allies. This action also includes entities and individuals facilitating grain theft and waging war or administering occupied territory on behalf of the Russian Federation.

State Unitary Enterprise State Grain Operator (State Grain Operator) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. State Grain Operator is an organization created by the Russia-backed illegitimate military-civilian administration of Zaporizhzhya to handle stolen grain in Ukraine.

is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. State Grain Operator is an organization created by the Russia-backed illegitimate military-civilian administration of Zaporizhzhya to handle stolen grain in Ukraine. Nikita Petrovich Busel (Busel) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or for having been the leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of, State Grain Operator. Busel is the director general of State Grain Operator.

is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or for having been the leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of, State Grain Operator. Busel is the director general of State Grain Operator. Leonid Ivanovich Pasechnik (Pasechnik) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. Pasechnik is the Putin-appointed interim head of the former so-called Luhansk People’s Republic.

is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. Pasechnik is the Putin-appointed interim head of the former so-called Luhansk People’s Republic. Artem Volodymyrovich Zhoga (Zhoga) and Sparta Battalion are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. Zhoga is the commander of the Sparta Battalion, a military unit that was part of the armed forces of the former so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

and are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. Zhoga is the commander of the Sparta Battalion, a military unit that was part of the armed forces of the former so-called Donetsk People’s Republic. Natalya Leonidivna Desyatova (Desyatova) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. Desyatova was the Russia-appointed director of the Kherson Arts Museum and oversaw the theft of approximately 10,000 items from the museum’s collection.

is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(ii)(F) for being responsible for or complicit in, or for having directly or indirectly engaged or attempted to engage in, activities that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its partners, for or on behalf of, or for the benefit of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. Desyatova was the Russia-appointed director of the Kherson Arts Museum and oversaw the theft of approximately 10,000 items from the museum’s collection. Aleksey Aleksandrovich Kostrubitsky (Kostrubitsky) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for having been the leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the former so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, an entity whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024. Kostrubitsky was the Minister of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the formerly so-called Donetsk People’s Republic.

The Department is designating the following entities pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) for operating or having operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy.

Russian Federal Nuclear Center – Zababakhin All-Russia Research Institute of Technical Physics ( aka VNIITF) designs nuclear warheads, provides stockpile support, and engages in fundamental and applied research. It has been described as one of Russia’s two main nuclear weapon centers.

aka designs nuclear warheads, provides stockpile support, and engages in fundamental and applied research. It has been described as one of Russia’s two main nuclear weapon centers. All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Experimental Physics ( aka VNIIEF) performs experimental testing of Russia’s nuclear weapons; its main objective has been described as ensuring the reliability of Russia’s nuclear weapons.

aka performs experimental testing of Russia’s nuclear weapons; its main objective has been described as ensuring the reliability of Russia’s nuclear weapons. Federal State Unitary Enterprise Dukhov Automatics Research Institute ( aka VNIIA) designs nuclear warheads for both strategic and tactical platforms, including the design and production of electric and neutron initiation systems for Russia’s warheads.

aka designs nuclear warheads for both strategic and tactical platforms, including the design and production of electric and neutron initiation systems for Russia’s warheads. Main Directorate of Deep Sea Research (aka GUGI) reports to the Ministry of Defense and is the maritime equivalent of a Russian military intelligence agency. It controls and operates Russia’s unconventional warfare submarines and its operational responsibilities include the placement and maintenance of deep-water military equipment.

The Department is designating following entities pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the Government of the Russian Federation. This action also includes one individual and one entity engaged in Russia’s illegitimate control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant as well as three subsidiaries of Rosatom’s civil nuclear structure.

Joint Stock Company Operating Organization of Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant ( aka ZNPP) was created by Russian Federation presidential decree to usurp control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

aka was created by Russian Federation presidential decree to usurp control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Oleg Evgenievich Romanenko was appointed as the general director of ZNPP and has been located at the Zaporizhzhya NPP since March 2022. He is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Joint Stock Company Operating Organization of Zaporizhzhya NPP, whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024.

was appointed as the general director of ZNPP and has been located at the Zaporizhzhya NPP since March 2022. He is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Joint Stock Company Operating Organization of Zaporizhzhya NPP, whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024. Energospecmontazh JSC (aka ESM) is a construction subsidiary of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear power supplier, which is involved in constructing nuclear power facilities abroad. ESM’s activities include installation and reconstruction of nuclear and heat power plants, research reactors and experimental stands, operation of facilities for processing and utilization of liquid radioactive waste, development of design and technological documentation, and other related services.

is a construction subsidiary of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear power supplier, which is involved in constructing nuclear power facilities abroad. ESM’s activities include installation and reconstruction of nuclear and heat power plants, research reactors and experimental stands, operation of facilities for processing and utilization of liquid radioactive waste, development of design and technological documentation, and other related services. Trest Rosspetsenergomontazh OOO (aka Trest) is also a construction subsidiary of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

is also a construction subsidiary of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. The Joint Stock Company State Research Center of the Russian Federation Troitsk Institute for Innovation and Fusion Research (aka Troitsk Institute) conducts research and development in such fields as plasma physics, controlled thermonuclear fusion, laser physics and technology, physics of extreme states of matter, physics of energy conversion processes; research and development under the State Defense Order, development of physical models and codes to predict the behavior of fuel and elements of the active zones of nuclear reactors. It carries out research for a number of clients including Rosatom and the Ministry of Defense.

The Department is designating three entities involved in expanding Russia’s future energy production and export capacity, as well as four individuals and 25 entities in Russia’s advanced technology sector pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) and other associated subsections.

Joint Stock Company Marine Arctic Geological Expedition (JSC MAGE) for operating or for having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy.

for operating or for having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Joint Stock Company Lenmorniiproekt for operating or for having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy as one of Russia’s largest seaport designers. Lenmorniiproekt is contracted to design the Sever Bay Terminal as a part of Russia’s Vostok Oil Project.

for operating or for having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy as one of Russia’s largest seaport designers. Lenmorniiproekt is contracted to design the Sever Bay Terminal as a part of Russia’s Vostok Oil Project. OOO Taimyrneftegaz-Port for operating or for having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. OOO Taimyrneftegaz-Port is the main construction contractor for the Sever Bay Terminal as a part of Russia’s Vostok Oil Project.

for operating or for having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. OOO Taimyrneftegaz-Port is the main construction contractor for the Sever Bay Terminal as a part of Russia’s Vostok Oil Project. LLC Titan-Avangard for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy, specifically in the military-industrial complex, aerospace industry, and metallurgy, among other activities.

for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy, specifically in the military-industrial complex, aerospace industry, and metallurgy, among other activities. LLC Spetsavia for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy as an advanced manufacturing company.

for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy as an advanced manufacturing company. Open Joint Stock Company Corporation Novosibirsk Plant Elektrosignal f or operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy, specifically for specializing in the development and production of radio-electronic equipment for various industries in Russia, including law enforcement agencies.

or operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy, specifically for specializing in the development and production of radio-electronic equipment for various industries in Russia, including law enforcement agencies. Limited Liability Company Astrakom for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy, specifically for manufacturing communications systems and is a leader in the development and implementation of professional radio communication systems in Russia.

for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy, specifically for manufacturing communications systems and is a leader in the development and implementation of professional radio communication systems in Russia. Closed Joint Stock Company RSK Technologies (RSK Technologies) for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy. RSK Technologies is a Russia-based electrical and microelectronics company.

for operating or having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy. RSK Technologies is a Russia-based electrical and microelectronics company. Alexander Aleksandrovich Moskovsky (Moskovsky) and Alexey Borisovich Shmelev (Shmelev) are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of RSK Technologies. Moskovsky is an owner of RSK Technologies, and Schmelev is the cofounder and COO of RSK Technologies.

and are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or having been leaders, officials, senior executive officers, or members of the board of directors of RSK Technologies. Moskovsky is an owner of RSK Technologies, and Schmelev is the cofounder and COO of RSK Technologies. Limited Liability Company RSK Labs (RSK LABS) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by Shmelev who serves as the Director General and 50 percent shareholder of RSK Labs.

is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by Shmelev who serves as the Director General and 50 percent shareholder of RSK Labs. Botlikh Radio Plant Limited Liability Company for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy by manufacturing electronic components, including communication equipment, radar equipment, radio navigation and radio remote control equipment, military fighting vehicles, and other telecommunications devices.

for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy by manufacturing electronic components, including communication equipment, radar equipment, radio navigation and radio remote control equipment, military fighting vehicles, and other telecommunications devices. Joint Stock Company Moscow Order of the Red Banner of Labor Research Radio Engineering Institute (MNIRTI) for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy as they manufacture digital radio-relay stations, satellite communication centers, data transmitting systems and complexes for various purposes, means of electronic countermeasures, and equipment for wideband wireless radio access and video surveillance systems.

for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy as they manufacture digital radio-relay stations, satellite communication centers, data transmitting systems and complexes for various purposes, means of electronic countermeasures, and equipment for wideband wireless radio access and video surveillance systems. Limited Liability Company Antels for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy due to their engagement in the manufacturing of electronic audio and video equipment.

for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy due to their engagement in the manufacturing of electronic audio and video equipment. Pola Raiz OOO (Pola Raiz) for operating or for having operated in the marine sector of the Russian Federation economy. Pola Raiz is a Russian shipping company involved in increasing Russia’s trade with Turkey and facilitating shipments of materials to Arctic construction sites.

The following vessels are being identified as blocked property in which Pola Raiz has an interest:

Pola Dudinka

Pola Sevastiana

Pola Makaria

Pola Filofeia

Pola Sofia

Pola Feodosia

Pola Fiva

Pola Anatolia

Pola Anfisa

Pola Gali

Pola Harita

Pola Pelagia

Aleksandr Sokolov

Pola Anastasia

Pola Maria

Pola Yaroslava

Pola Varvara

Pola Agata

Pola Alexia

Pola Marina

Pola Miropia

ASTROL-1

The Department is designating multiple individuals and entities associated with the manufacturing of hardware and development of software for Russia’s System for Operational-search Measures (SORM) capabilities, pursuant to Section 1(a)(i), for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation economy, and other associated subsections.SORM enables Russia’s domestic and foreign intelligence collection, monitoring and suppression of dissent, and has been installed on infrastructure in occupied parts of Ukraine to further aid Russia’s attempts to integrate Ukraine’s territory into Russia.

Limited Liability Company Citadel (Citadel) occupies approximately 60-80 percent of the Russian SORM production market.

Limited Liability Company Osnova Lab, Limited Liability Company Malvin Systems, Limited Liability Company MFI Soft, Limited Liability Company Tekhargos, Limited Liability Company Signatek, Limited Liability Company Bastion, Limited Liability Company ADM Systems, and Limited Liability Company Garda Technologies are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Citadel.

Anton Andreevich Cherepennikov (Cherepennikov) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or for having been the leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Citadel. Cherepennikov is the ultimate beneficial owner and head of Citadel.

Limited Liability Company Holding Intelligence Computer Systems (IKS) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Cherepennikov.

KNS Group OOO and JSC Scientific and Production Company Kryptonit are being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(vii) for being owned or controlled by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, IKS.

Closed Joint Stock Company Norsi Trans (Norsi Trans) is one of the few companies in Russia manufacturing, developing, and selling hardware and software related to SORM capabilities.

Sergei Anatolyevich Ovchinnikov (Ovchinnikov) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or for having been the leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Norsi Trans. Ovchinnikov is the majority owner and head of Norsi Trans.

The Department is designating the following entities pursuant to Section 1(a)(i) for operating or for having operated in the technology sector of the Russian Federation Economy, and other associated subsections:

Igor Vladimirovich Borisov is the developer of Strelok and Strelok Pro, mobile phone applications used for ballistics calculations, which have reportedly been used by Russia’s forces in Ukraine.

is the developer of Strelok and Strelok Pro, mobile phone applications used for ballistics calculations, which have reportedly been used by Russia’s forces in Ukraine. Federal State Unitary Enterprise Federal Center of Dual Technologies Soyuz (Federal Center of Dual Technologies) is one of the leading Russian Federation enterprises in the field of chemistry and the technology of solid propellants, development of power units for missile systems, space systems, and systems of direct energy conversion, and the creation of dual-use technologies.

is one of the leading Russian Federation enterprises in the field of chemistry and the technology of solid propellants, development of power units for missile systems, space systems, and systems of direct energy conversion, and the creation of dual-use technologies. Yuriy Mikhailovich Milekhin (Milekhin) is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Federal Center of Dual Technologies. Milekhin is the Director General of the Federal Center of Dual Technologies.

is being designated pursuant to Section 1(a)(iii)(C) for being or having been a leader, official, senior executive officer, or member of the board of directors of Federal Center of Dual Technologies. Milekhin is the Director General of the Federal Center of Dual Technologies. Vostochnaya Verf Joint Stock Company is a Vladivostok-based shipbuilding company, which manufactured the Serna-class landing craft used during Russia’s assault on Zmiinyi Island and supplies ships for Russia’s Far East and Pacific Fleets.

is a Vladivostok-based shipbuilding company, which manufactured the Serna-class landing craft used during Russia’s assault on Zmiinyi Island and supplies ships for Russia’s Far East and Pacific Fleets. Joint Stock Company Votkinskiy Zavod is a weapons and ammunitions manufacturer.

is a weapons and ammunitions manufacturer. Joint Stock Company Eniks maintains aircraft and aircraft engines for the Russian military and manufactures UAVs, including the Eleron-3, which is used for aerial reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

maintains aircraft and aircraft engines for the Russian military and manufactures UAVs, including the Eleron-3, which is used for aerial reconnaissance and electronic warfare. Public Joint Stock Company Zavod Tula is a Russia-based manufacturer of weapons and ammunitions.

is a Russia-based manufacturer of weapons and ammunitions. Kazanskii Optiko-Mekhanicheskii Zavod AO specializes in the production of optical devices and electronic warfare equipment, including the Moscow-1, Rychag-AV, and Quicksilver-BM electronic warfare systems that are being used in Ukraine.

specializes in the production of optical devices and electronic warfare equipment, including the Moscow-1, Rychag-AV, and Quicksilver-BM electronic warfare systems that are being used in Ukraine. Limited Liability Company Scientific and Production Company Tekhinkom is a part of Russia’s military-industrial complex and develops and manufactures personal armor protection equipment that has been used in the invasion of Ukraine.

is a part of Russia’s military-industrial complex and develops and manufactures personal armor protection equipment that has been used in the invasion of Ukraine. Closed Joint Stock Company Special Construction Bureau is a Russia-based manufacturer of weapons and ammunition.

The Department is designating the following entity pursuant to Section 1(a)(iv) for being a political subdivision, agency, or instrumentality of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Main Computation Center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is the computer center of the missile division of the Strategic Missile Forces. It carries out operational tactical calculations and is designed for calculating flight tasks, automated collection, and storage of information.

VISA RESTRICTIONS

The Department is announcing steps to impose visa restrictions on 1,219 members of Russia’s military for actions that threaten or violate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, or political independence of Ukraine pursuant to Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The Department is also designating Russian Federation military officials, Artyom Igorevich Gorodilov, Aleksey Sergeyevich Bulgakov, and Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Vasilyev, under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2023. Gorodilov is designated for his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely extrajudicial killings. Bulgakov and Vasilyev are designated for their involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely torture and/or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment. Under this authority, Gorodilov, Bulgakov, and Vasilyev, and their immediate family members, are ineligible for entry into the United States.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the persons above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

