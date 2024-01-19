France and the United States will lead a coalition of 23 countries to provide artillery and ammunition to Ukraine, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Jan. 18.

The coalition aims to boost Ukraine’s artillery capacity in the short term, and France is looking for its partners to help finance the purchase of 72 Caesar howitzers for Ukraine in 2024, according to Lecornu.

Artillery battles have been a major feature of Russia’s war in Ukraine, with both sides firing thousands of shells daily. NATO countries in the past two years have provided an array of artillery pieces to bolster Ukraine’s firepower, including BAE Systems’ towed M-777 howitzer, the wheeled Caesar developed by Nexter, and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann’s tracked Panzerhaubitze 2000.

