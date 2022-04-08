49.2 F
WATCH: Video Teaches Ukrainian Children What to Do When They Encounter Mines, Bombs, Rockets

Nonprofit steps up after seeing footage of indiscriminate use of PFM-1 mines by Russia and finding materials for children "woefully unavailable."

By Homeland Security Today

A video has been created to teach Ukrainian children how to spot land mines, bombs and rockets, and how to properly respond to such dangerous discoveries.

“After seeing some footage of indiscriminate use of PFM-1 mines by Russia in Ukraine, and finding materials for children woefully unavailable, myself and a colleague got to work,” said 1st NAEF founder and CEO Ian Bradbury.

The animation was by “Doc. R” The script was written by Bradbury. Translation and voiceover were provided by volunteers. The video is hosted and distributed by 1NAEF.

