Allied Universal Acquires American Security

Allied Universal has acquired American Security, a security provider in the Southeast region of the United States.

Founded in 1975 by retired South Carolina Highway Patrol Sergeant Henry Harrison, American Security has more than 1,200 employees and serves a seven-state area that includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. American Security comprises mostly security professionals and the company provides a range of security services.

“I’m pleased to welcome American Security to the Allied Universal team. The transition will be seamless as American Security and Allied Universal share a deep commitment to our employees, as well as our customers and the communities we serve,” said Steve Jones, Global Chairman & CEO of Allied Universal. “American Security will complement the services we currently provide and give Allied Universal a stronger presence in the Southeast part of the United States.”

“I am also excited that several members of the American Security management team will join Allied Universal to coordinate a seamless transition,” Jones said.

“This is a momentous day for American Security,” said Randy Harrison, President of American Security. “We are continuing our growth and evolution by joining the Allied Universal team. We will be able to take the service we provide to our clients to the next level, and our employees will have access to growth opportunities throughout the world because Allied Universal has a promote-from-within culture.”

Read the announcement at PR Newswire