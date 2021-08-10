Black Rifle Coffee Distances Itself from Extremists, Including Some Who Loved Their Brand

Evan Hafer just wants the vitriol to stop.

The founder and CEO of veteran-owned Black Rifle Coffee Company has received copious hate mail, social media backlash and disparaging phone calls in the wake of a New York Times’ article profiling the company, which paints itself as an organization not only serving up a basic cup of joe, but with an extra shot of patriotism delivered by military veterans.

Hafer and his colleagues hoped the article, which ran July 14, would give them the opportunity to distance Black Rifle from right-wing fringe groups and individuals who’ve adopted its merchandise as their own. The piece would be the company’s chance to denounce racism, hatred, bigotry and antisemitism from its brand once and for all, arguing that the vitriol never aligned with the firm’s mission.

That backfired.

Read the rest of the story at Military.com here.

