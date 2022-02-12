Del Rio Sector Border Patrol Agents See Rise in Unaccompanied Children

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector encountered more than 160 unaccompanied migrant children from February 4-11.

This fiscal year, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, the Del Rio Sector has already encountered 2,280 unaccompanied juveniles, compared to only 1,305 during the same time last year.

On February 7, Eagle Pass Station agents encountered a five-year-old Guatemalan girl walking along Texas Loop 480 near Eagle Pass. When interviewed, the child informed agents that she crossed the Rio Grande by herself.

On February 9, Del Rio Station agents encountered four unaccompanied juveniles, including a five-year-old from Honduras. The other three children were from Mexico and included two 16-year-olds and one 14-year-old. All children had recently crossed the Rio Grande near the Del Rio Port of Entry, within an hour of each other.

When encountered, unaccompanied children are transported to the nearest U.S. Border Patrol station where they are identified and undergo a health screening. Del Rio Sector has juvenile coordinators assigned to the Uvalde Border Patrol Station that assist with the care and processing of unaccompanied children. Once processing is complete, juvenile coordinators work to transfer unaccompanied minors to the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and Health and Human Services.

