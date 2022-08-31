82.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
spot_img
PodcastsUncategorized

DHS’ PILcast

By Homeland Security Today

The Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL) is a DHS framework aimed at experimenting with innovative acquisition techniques across the DHS enterprise.  The PIL provides a safe space to test new ideas, share lessons learned, and promote best practices. It fosters cultural changes that promote innovation and managed risk-taking through a continuous feedback cycle. PIL institutionalizes best practices by:

  • Testing (Experimenting) – Apply innovative procurement techniques in actual projects and capture customer feedback and lessons-learned; and
  • Sharing (Institutionalizing) – Share best practices and sample documents DHS-wide via webinars, intranet portal, and outreach.

Listen to the Procurement Innovation Lab’s PILcast here.

Previous articleKabul Falling
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals