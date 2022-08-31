DHS’ PILcast

The Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL) is a DHS framework aimed at experimenting with innovative acquisition techniques across the DHS enterprise. The PIL provides a safe space to test new ideas, share lessons learned, and promote best practices. It fosters cultural changes that promote innovation and managed risk-taking through a continuous feedback cycle. PIL institutionalizes best practices by:

Testing (Experimenting) – Apply innovative procurement techniques in actual projects and capture customer feedback and lessons-learned; and

Sharing (Institutionalizing) – Share best practices and sample documents DHS-wide via webinars, intranet portal, and outreach.

Listen to the Procurement Innovation Lab’s PILcast here.