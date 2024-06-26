The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s approach to disaster preparedness in tribal communities is under examination, with a focus on strengthening relationships and enhancing capabilities. A recent thesis highlights the critical role of tribal nations in homeland security, noting that tribal lands form part of the U.S. borders, employ thousands of law enforcement personnel, and encompass 100 million acres. Despite these contributions, the disaster preparedness of tribes has seen varying levels of success since the establishment of the DHS.

The thesis, “Establishing Stronger Bonds and Preparing for Future Disasters in Tribal Communities” seeks to identify ways to engage and enhance existing relationships between the federal government and tribal nations. This effort aims to bolster disaster preparedness and ensure the needs of tribal communities are met effectively. The study employs a comparative case study analysis, incorporating interviews with tribal leaders and public safety officials from several nations, including the Choctaw, Otoe-Missouria, and Citizen Pottawatomi Nations.

One of the thesis’s key findings is that improving relationships between tribal nations and federal agencies is crucial for effective disaster management. The research underscores the importance of cultural awareness, adequate resourcing, and specific policies tailored to tribal needs. The Sandy Recovery Improvement Act of 2013 and Executive Order 13175 are highlighted as legislative advances that have positively impacted tribal preparedness. However, the need for increased technical assistance, federal financial support, and comprehensive training programs remains evident.

The study also points out that despite limited resources, many tribal nations have developed robust emergency management programs that serve not only their communities but also neighboring non-tribal areas. These programs are supported by various federal funding initiatives, including FEMA’s Tribal Homeland Security Grant and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs. Nonetheless, sustained funding for general emergency management remains a significant gap.

Cultural awareness and respect for tribal sovereignty are emphasized as foundational elements for successful engagement between federal and tribal entities. The thesis advocates for incorporating cultural awareness strategies into disaster preparedness efforts, which can foster trust-based relationships and improve communication. Additionally, the importance of training and exercise programs is highlighted as essential for building community resilience and testing emergency plans.

The COVID-19 pandemic response illustrated the need for further engagement with tribal governments. Tribal nations submitted 45 emergency declarations, leading to increased interactions with FEMA and highlighting the effectiveness of some tribal response efforts. Despite these successes, the research indicates a continued need for better resourcing and targeted policies to support tribal disaster preparedness.

The thesis recommends that federal organizations prioritize cultural awareness, provide targeted resources, and develop policies that align with tribal needs. By doing so, the homeland security enterprise can better serve tribal nations and enhance their disaster preparedness capabilities.

For a comprehensive understanding of these findings and recommendations click through and read the full thesis from Denise R. Bordelon here, which delves into the detailed analysis and strategic proposals aimed at strengthening tribal-federal relations in disaster management.

Published in partnership with the Center for Homeland Security and Defense.