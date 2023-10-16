50.4 F
Interview: What is Happening to the Africanization of counterterrorism efforts?

By Homeland Security Today

On this special interview segment on Africanews, analyst Niagalé Bagayoko breaks down the stakes of an Africanization of counterterrorism efforts. The military rulers in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger recently signed a mutual defence pact. They belonged to the G5 Sahel initiative spearheaded by France.

The Sahel region accounted for more deaths from terrorism in 2022 than South Asia and the (MENA) Middle East and North Africa regions combined, the latest Global terrorism Index reported.

The region is experiencing a security, humanitarian, and political crisis.

See more at Africanews.

Verified by MonsterInsights