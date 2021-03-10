Profiles in Leadership: Sophia Edwards, Former Chief of Staff to the US Marshals Service

It’s Women’s History Month! Throughout the month we’ll have our emerging leaders, Kalyna White, Lexi Weger, and Kylie Maguire interview some of the most accomplished and amazing women in homeland! Stay tuned throughout March for much, much more with women who were the FIRST, the leaders, the founders, the CEOs trailblazing in homeland security.

This is our first interview with exceptional leaders in Homeland security. We are extremely proud to kick off this series with Sophia Edwards, the Founder and CEO of SharpEDG, LLC. She is the former Chief of Staff to the Office of the Director at the United States Marshals Service.



