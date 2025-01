References, McNeil 2025

[i] U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. “Chinese Intelligence Services and Espionage Threats to the United States.” In 2023 Annual Report to Congress, 289-290. Washington, DC: U.S. Government Publishing Office, 2023. https://www.uscc.gov/sites/default/files/Annual_Report/Chapters/Chapter%202%2C%20Section%203%20-%20China%27s%20Intelligence%20Services%20and%20Espionage%20Threats%20to%20the%20United%20States.pdf

[ii] Orange Cyberdefense. “The Hidden Network: How China Unites State, Corporate, and Academic Assets for Cyber Offensive Campaigns.” Orange Cyberdefense Insights Blog, November 24, 2024. https://www.orangecyberdefense.com/global/blog/cert-news/the-hidden-network-how-china-unites-state-corporate-and-academic-assets-for-cyber-offensive-campaigns

[iii] Lyons, Jessica. “China’s Cyber Intrusions Turn Sinister in 2024.” The Register, December 31, 2024. https://www.theregister.com/2024/12/31/china_cyber_intrusions_2024/

[iv] Qiao, Liang, and Wang Xiangsui. Unrestricted Warfare: China’s Master Plan to Destroy America. Panama City, Panama: Pan American Publishing, 2002; Spalding, Robert S. War Without Rules: China’s Playbook for Global Domination. New York: Sentinel, 2022.