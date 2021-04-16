TSA Awards Five-Year Consulting Contract to Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton Public Sector has won a major integrated consulting contract at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The contract will focus on the identification and pursuit of innovative technologies that TSA can apply to TSA’s operational environment, improving the efficacy of TSA’s programs and projects. The 5-year single-award Program Analysis and Strategic Support (PASS) BPA has a $350M estimated value and will directly support TSA’s mission of secure travel for people and commerce.

Grant Thornton Public Sector will be the provider of integrated consulting and business program support services under TSA PASS. Such services will focus on identifying and pursuing state-of-the-art technological capabilities to help TSA continue to provide safe and secure travel throughout the United States.

Grant Thornton Public Sector’s support is intended to create transparency and consistency across the PASS portfolio by utilizing a seamless, one-team environment. This goal is to create efficiencies and reduce risk across the variety of services delivered across the TSA enterprise.

Read more at Grant Thornton

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)