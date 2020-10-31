Walmart Supercenter Philadelphia (Walmart)

Walmart Pulls Guns and Ammo, Citing Civil Unrest

Walmart removed all guns and ammunition displays from its 4,700 U.S. stores this week as a “precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” citing “some isolated civil unrest” in Philadelphia.

In an email to the New York Times, a company spokesperson said the decision was prompted by the recent protests and looting in Philadelphia following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man.

Walmart’s decision comes months after the retailer removed firearms and ammo from some of its stores amid nationwide protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

