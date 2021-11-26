Coast Guard Announces Replacement of More Than 48,000 Legacy Workstations

The Coast Guard announced to members on Wednesday the beginning of a broad recapitalization effort to replace more than 48,000 legacy workstations throughout the service “to ensure our mobile workforce is equipped with modern tools to effectively perform their mission.”

The message from RADM David M. Dermanelian, Assistant Commandant for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Information Technology, said that the C5I Service Center recently purchased more than 20,000 workstations “which will be deployed to end users over the next few months.”

“The oldest workstations will be replaced first. These models include 16,000 Dell OptiPlex 5040 series desktops and 3,000 Dell Latitude 5570s laptops,” the message continued. “The new workstations are powerful, lightweight and highly portable, enabling users to effectively work from home or on the road. They are equipped with the latest Intel i7 processors, 32GB of RAM, and solid-state hard drives for optimal performance.”

The recapitalization announcement noted that supply chain issues in the private sector will likely result in “a longer than usual lead time” before new workstations are delivered to the field, but promised that the C5I workforce “will mobilize to issue the new workstations to end users as quickly as possible upon delivery.”

USCG “is acutely aware of the impact legacy hardware has on the workforce’s ability to conduct daily operations and is committed to delivering the necessary technology resources in the most efficient manner,” and the new workstations are “a key part of the Technology Revolution’s ‘C5I Infrastructure’ line of effort.”

Updates will be forthcoming about deployment and the schedule of hardware delivery.

In mid-September, USCG began migration of about 24,000 non-cutter users to the Cloud-Based Internet Isolation (CBII) platform, the browser used by the Department of Defense, to help protect against cyber threats. The remainder of the workforce will be migrated in

FY2022 and no later than Sept. 30, 2024, a notice in September said, noting that the C5I Service Center was testing “CBII performance on high latency, low bandwidth units, and expects to deliver acceptable performance aboard cutters in the second phase of this implementation.”

“CBII allows for safer internet browsing on websites other than .mil and .gov by redirecting the user’s web browsing activities to a secure cloud environment,” the notice said. “In partnership with COMDT (CG-7) and CGCYBER, standard workstation users conducting official business will be enabled access to commercial email, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin (previously restricted web sites.” Those sites had been previously restricted.