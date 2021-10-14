72.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 14, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasMaritime Security
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Commandant Presents Multiple Awards at Air Station Cape Cod Ceremony

The U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, and the Royal Canadian Air Force rescued 31 fishermen from a disabled Canadian vessel.

By Homeland Security Today
Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, presents the Coast Guard Commendation Medal to members at Air Station Cape Cod, Oct.10, 2021. The Commendation Medal is awarded to members for their meritorious service that has resulted in unusual and outstanding achievement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Emma Fliszar)

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz presented multiple awards during a ceremony at Air Station Cape Cod.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, and the Royal Canadian Air Force rescued 31 fishermen from a disabled Canadian vessel over 130 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, March 3, 2021.

At 7:05 p.m., March 2, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax notified watchstanders at the Coast Guard First District Command Center that the 143-foot vessel, Atlantic Destiny, was disabled with a fire on board and taking on water.

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing air crew, and two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews launched and arrived on scene.

A Royal Canadian Air Force CH-149 Cormorant helicopter crew from 14 Wing Greenwood, in Nova Scotia, Canada, hoisted six crewmembers from the vessel and dropped off two search and rescue technicians to assist in dewatering the vessel. A Canadian CC-130 Hercules, also from 14 Wing Greenwood, provided top cover for the operation.

The U.S. Coast Guard Jayhawk crews hoisted another 21 fishermen between the two helicopters. All hoisted crewmembers were taken to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, where they were transferred for medical assessment.

The remaining four crewmembers, and the two SAR technicians ceased dewatering efforts and were transferred to the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Cape Roger shortly after 7 a.m., March 3. The Atlantic Destiny completely sank at 9:36 a.m. that morning.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleNavy Sets Timeline and Discharge Details for Those Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine
Next articleCoast Guard Returns 10 Haitian Migrants to the Dominican Republic, Apprehends 2 Smugglers
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.