36.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, February 24, 2022
spot_img
HomeUS Coast Guard
US Coast Guard

Coast Guard Museum Curator Jennifer Gaudio Retires

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Coast Guard Museum (U.S. Coast Guard Academy)

Jen Gaudio is very protective of museum artifacts. As curator of the museum at the Coast Guard Academy, she sometimes taught using historical medals, “and they go missing very easily, so I constantly would have to count them,” she said.

Gaudio recalled that after she went on leave for brain surgery in 2015, due to her Parkinson’s disease, she realized she didn’t count the medals. She talked her roommate at the time into driving her in to count the medals, “got busted” and got a talking-to about coming in to work before she was medically cleared.

Parkinson’s has forced Gaudio, 50, into an early retirement after 13 years as curator. The museum’s longest-serving permanent curator, she stopped working in January and is having a retirement ceremony next week.

Read the full story at The Day

Previous articleFormer Exelon Cybersecurity Executive Named New COO of Fortress Information Security
Next articleRecognizing Public Works Superheroes During National Public Works Week
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.