47.4 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 11, 2025
DoD/National DefenseMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Places Fifth in 2025 International Sniper Competition

Erin Caine
By Erin Caine
Sniper teams and coaches from across the globe compete during the 2025 International Sniper Competition in the "Pep Check” and “Protest" events April 8, 2025 at Maertens Range on Fort Benning, Georgia. During Pep Check, teams engage targets after sprinting 100 yards. For Protest, teams shoot stationary targets. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright)

The 2025 International Sniper Competition was held this week at the Maneuver Center of Excellence in Fort Benning. Sniper teams from around the United States, as well as teams from our NATO allies, come together to compete, share their practices, and advise on best methods. This year, 105 teams competed in total.

Throughout the multi-day competition, teams are tested on long-range marksmanship, reconnaissance and reporting abilities, stealth, and other critical sniper skills. Each team was allowed three competitors — coach, shooter, and spotter.

According to the final competition standings posted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) placed fifth in the tournament, with the 3rd Special Forces Group-Airborne taking first place.

2025 Sniper Competition Final Standings (U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence via Facebook)
Previous article
Stories vs Facts: The Real Battleground in Narrative Warfare
Next article
Acting CYBERCOM Chief Says Dual-Hat NSA Role Key to ‘Speed’ in Cyberspace
Erin Caine
Erin Caine
Erin Caine is a recent graduate of the University of Mary Washington where she earned a B.A. in Communication and Digital Studies with a minor in Business Administration. She graduated summa cum laude with both University and Departmental Honors. Through her coursework in communication campaigns, news journalism, social media, and digital marketing, Erin has experience creating impactful content and campaigns designed to raise awareness for an organization. She brings strong skills in writing, interpersonal communication, web design, digital editing, and video production. She completed a major project with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, a non-profit near her campus. During this project, she worked closely with the organization to understand its most urgent needs and used these insights to develop a brief, targeted social media campaign. She produced a campaign plan that included social media graphics, compelling copy, and an original promotional video that the organization could use to encourage youth volunteering. As a student, she worked at UMW’s University Center for three years and was a supervisor during her final year. She gained valuable experience coordinating event logistics, providing customer service, and distributing tasks amongst a team. She also brings significant leadership experience through her extensive involvement on campus.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals