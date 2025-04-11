U.S. Coast Guard Places Fifth in 2025 International Sniper Competition

The 2025 International Sniper Competition was held this week at the Maneuver Center of Excellence in Fort Benning. Sniper teams from around the United States, as well as teams from our NATO allies, come together to compete, share their practices, and advise on best methods. This year, 105 teams competed in total.

Throughout the multi-day competition, teams are tested on long-range marksmanship, reconnaissance and reporting abilities, stealth, and other critical sniper skills. Each team was allowed three competitors — coach, shooter, and spotter.

According to the final competition standings posted by the Maneuver Center of Excellence, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) placed fifth in the tournament, with the 3rd Special Forces Group-Airborne taking first place.