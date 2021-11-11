49.2 F
America’s Only Heavy Icebreaker Departs Seattle Homeport Saturday, Bound for Antarctica

Joint military service mission will resupply the United States Antarctic stations of the National Science Foundation.

By Homeland Security Today
The Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star breaks through Antarctic ice en route to the National Science Foundation's McMurdo Station on Jan. 15, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

The United States’ only heavy icebreaker, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB-10), is scheduled to depart its homeport in Seattle Saturday.

This annual journey to Antarctica is conducted in support of Operation Deep Freeze, a joint military service mission to resupply the United States Antarctic stations of the National Science Foundation, the lead agency for the United States Antarctic Program.

The women and men aboard the Polar Star conduct this essential mission to create a navigable path through ice as thick as 21 feet, to allow refuel and resupply ships to reach McMurdo Station, the largest Antarctic station and the logistics hub of the U.S. Antarctic Program.

The U.S. Coast Guard is recapitalizing its polar icebreaker fleet to ensure access to the Polar Regions, project U.S. sovereignty, and to protect the country’s economic, environmental and national security interests. To support this endeavor, the U.S. Coast Guard is exploring options to expand Base Seattle infrastructure to support the growing icebreaker fleet.

Read more at USCG

