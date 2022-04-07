Coast Guard Academy Cadet Wins 2022 Intercollegiate Nationals Air Pistol Championship

Coast Guard Academy Fourth Class Cadet Ryan Yi won the 2022 Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) Intercollegiate Nationals Air Pistol Championship in Anniston, Alabama March 16.

Yi, making his first SASP Intercollegiate Nationals appearance, is an Operations Research and Computer Analysis major and a freshman at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Collegiate shooting teams go head-to-head in air pistol, standard pistol, and sport pistol events with individual and team aggregate scoring.

In the final of the Air Pistol Championship match Yi narrowly beat a field of competitors. In the last series, he shot a 10.5 to beat Ohio State University’s Jack Leverett, the previous individual national champion who qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics, who shot a 10.7.

As the official feeding program for USA Shooting, a large number of SASP athletes and coaches at this match are current and former Olympians, and National Team Members.

Founded in 1876, the Coast Guard Academy is one of the five U.S. service academies that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

