51.7 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 7, 2022
spot_img
HomeUS Coast Guard
US Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard Academy Cadet Wins 2022 Intercollegiate Nationals Air Pistol Championship

Collegiate shooting teams go head-to-head in air pistol, standard pistol, and sport pistol events with individual and team aggregate scoring.

By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Academy Fourth Class Cadet Ryan Yi won the 2022 Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) Intercollegiate Air Pistol Championship at the CMP Talladega Marksmanship Park and South Airgun Range in Anniston, Ala. March 16, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Coast Guard Academy Fourth Class Cadet Ryan Yi won the 2022 Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) Intercollegiate Nationals Air Pistol Championship in Anniston, Alabama March 16.

Yi, making his first SASP Intercollegiate Nationals appearance, is an Operations Research and Computer Analysis major and a freshman at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Collegiate shooting teams go head-to-head in air pistol, standard pistol, and sport pistol events with individual and team aggregate scoring.

In the final of the Air Pistol Championship match Yi narrowly beat a field of competitors. In the last series, he shot a 10.5 to beat Ohio State University’s Jack Leverett, the previous individual national champion who qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics, who shot a 10.7.

As the official feeding program for USA Shooting, a large number of SASP athletes and coaches at this match are current and former Olympians, and National Team Members.

Founded in 1876, the Coast Guard Academy is one of the five U.S. service academies that emphasizes leadership, physical fitness and professional development leading to a guaranteed job upon graduation as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Read more at USCGA

Previous articleCoast Guard Cutter Dauntless Offloads More Than $160 Million in Illegal Narcotics at Miami Beach
Next articleGlobal Impact of Illegal Fishing and Human Rights Abuse in China’s Vast Distant Water Fleet Revealed
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals