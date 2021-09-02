Coast Guard Foundation Opens Hurricane Ida Disaster Relief for Impacted Coast Guard Families

Millions in Louisiana are without power following the landfall of Hurricane Ida, and authorities are beginning to assess the devastation and search for those in need. We hope there will be no further loss of life from the storm. At the same time we are preparing for the inevitable. There will likely be tens of thousands who find their homes and property destroyed or who cannot return home for lack of power and other necessities. With about 2,500 Coast Guard members in the area, it is clear many of their families will be among those affected, even as they help their communities recover.

The Coast Guard Foundation has opened our disaster relief and response program to assess Coast Guard member and family needs and make sure they quickly get resources to bounce back from the devastation as they serve our Nation. But the demands of the pandemic and a historic hurricane season in 2020, have left our disaster funds perilously low. With the height of the 2021 hurricane season upon us, we need the assistance of our generous partners to assist Coast Guard families recovering from Hurricane Ida and future disasters.

