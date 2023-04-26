Coast Guard Foundation to Honor Middle East-Based Coast Guard Crew, Cheniere Energy, and James Muldoon at Washington, D.C., Event

The Coast Guard Foundation will hold its annual Tribute to the Coast Guard from our Nation’s Capital in Washington DC the evening of June 5.

The event brings together industry leaders, government officials, and U.S. Coast Guard members to celebrate the missions and heroism of Coast Guard personnel nationwide. This year’s event will highlight the Coast Guard’s role protecting American security overseas by honoring the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter John Scheuerman. The crew of the John Scheuerman, along with the crew of the USS The Sullivans, seized a massive Iranian shipment of explosive materials bound for Yemen on Nov. 8, 2022. The cutter is deployed in Bahrain as a part of Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia. The mission of PATFORSWA is to equip, deploy, and support Coast Guard forces conducting maritime operations across the Middle East for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

The Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard Adm. Steve Poulin and other Coast Guard personnel will attend as will executive branch and congressional leaders. The event will be emceed by renowned national TV journalists Kyra Phillips and John Roberts.

The Foundation will also honor Cheniere Energy for their community engagement and present its prestigious Guardian Award to board member and philanthropist James Muldoon. Muldoon was one of four board members who started the DC event 18 years ago. Since then it has raised more than $14 million for Foundation programs that assist Coast Guard members and families.

The event, which includes a reception and dinner, will be held at the National Building Museum, Monday, June 5, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Foundation is grateful to dinner sponsor Cheniere Energy and major sponsors Austal USA, HII, Lockheed Martin, and Peraton, as well as all those supporting the event. Additional information is available here.

