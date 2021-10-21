Coast Guard Introduces Diversity and Inclusion Foundations Course

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that the Diversity and Inclusion Foundations Course is now available on the Coast Guard Learning Management System.

This six module e-learning course enables all Coast Guard personnel access to tools needed to support D&I conversations, learning, and cross-cultural, cross-generational relationship building. Themes explored include Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging; Emotional Intelligence; Civility in the Workplace; Microaggressions; Unconscious Bias; and Generational Diversity.

The web-based course is delivered via the Coast Guard Learning Management System and is self-paced. USCG noted that completing the course may be especially useful for those interested in serving or already serving on Leadership and Diversity Advisory Councils.

Commands have been encouraged to use the modules and accompanying Leader Guidebook as new, exciting tools to enable meaningful D&I dialogues at the unit and office level, fostering an inclusive work environment that supports creativity, innovation, and a high performing Mission Ready Total Workforce that is Fair, Open, Cooperative, Supportive and Empowering (FOCSE).

Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz has stressed decisive actions to foster a more diverse USCG environment, including adding “change agents” trained and able to lead diversity and inclusion training across the service at hundreds of units each year.