67.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, October 21, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasLeadership/Management
Subject Matter AreasLeadership/ManagementUS Coast Guard

Coast Guard Introduces Diversity and Inclusion Foundations Course

Commands have been encouraged to use the modules and accompanying Leader Guidebook as new, exciting tools to enable meaningful D&I dialogues.

By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz addresses the audience during a drug offload by the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL-750) in San Diego, March 10, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee)

The Coast Guard announced Tuesday that the Diversity and Inclusion Foundations Course is now available on the Coast Guard Learning Management System.

This six module e-learning course enables all Coast Guard personnel access to tools needed to support D&I conversations, learning, and cross-cultural, cross-generational relationship building. Themes explored include Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging; Emotional Intelligence; Civility in the Workplace; Microaggressions; Unconscious Bias; and Generational Diversity.

The web-based course is delivered via the Coast Guard Learning Management System and is self-paced. USCG noted that completing the course may be especially useful for those interested in serving or already serving on Leadership and Diversity Advisory Councils.

Commands have been encouraged to use the modules and accompanying Leader Guidebook as new, exciting tools to enable meaningful D&I dialogues at the unit and office level, fostering an inclusive work environment that supports creativity, innovation, and a high performing Mission Ready Total Workforce that is Fair, Open, Cooperative, Supportive and Empowering (FOCSE).

Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz has stressed decisive actions to foster a more diverse USCG environment, including adding “change agents” trained and able to lead diversity and inclusion training across the service at hundreds of units each year.

Schultz Vows More ‘Decisive Action’ to Increase Coast Guard Diversity

Previous articleU.S. Coast Guard Holds Arctic Discussions in Boston Aboard USCGC Healy (WAGB 20)
Next articleU.S. Coast Guard commissions Sentinel-Class Cutter Named for Enlisted Hero, NFL Great Emlen Tunnell
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.