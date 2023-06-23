64.8 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 22, 2023
spot_img
US Coast GuardUSCG

Coast Guard, Local Agencies Search Chesapeake Bay After Tractor-Trailer Goes Off Chesapeake Bay Bridge

Plans are being made to recover the tractor-trailer Friday. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Authority is investigating the accident.

By Homeland Security Today
USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) passes under the Gov. William Preston Lane Memorial Bridge, also known as the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, as the ship travels to its new home port of San Diego on Oct. 17, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Liz Wolter)

The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for one person after a tractor-trailer truck went into the water from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge today.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia command center were notified at approximately 2 p.m. that the truck with trailer attached went over the rail with at least one person inside roughly 1 mile from Chic’s Beach.

Multiple agencies are searching including Coast Guard Station Little Creek, Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish, Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, Virginia Beach Police, Virginia Beach Fire Department, Virginia Beach EMS, and Virginia Marine Resource Commission.

“This is a concentrated joint search effort consisting of multiple rescue crews, search aircraft, and boats,” said Chief Warrant Officer Dan Butierries, Coast Guard Sector Virginia search and rescue mission coordinator. “We are committed to searching by land and sea throughout the night and into the morning.”

Plans are being made to recover the tractor-trailer Friday.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Authority is investigating the accident.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleTSA Pay Raises Already Paying Off as Agency Faces More ‘Decentralized and Opportunistic’ Threats, Pekoske Says
Next articleUnified Command Locates Debris Field Near Titanic, Continues ROV Search Efforts
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals