Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Teams to Conduct Waterborne Missions in Petersburg and Wrangell, Alaska

Personnel from Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Teams (MSST) and Sector Juneau will conduct waterborne missions in Petersburg and Wrangell, Alaska, June through August.

Mission goals include search and rescue, recreational and commercial vessel safety, and the protection of Alaska’s living marine resources.

Kicking off the season, Coast Guard inspectors will conduct inspections in Petersburg May 17th through 20th to ensure the maritime community is prepared for a safe and successful season on the water. Personnel will be providing commercial fishing and charter vessel exams. Sign up information will be located in the Harbormaster’s office.

The Coast Guard will maintain a regular presence on the water and conduct boardings at sea with two 29-foot response boat crews.

“Our goal is to provide a Coast Guard safety and law enforcement presence amongst the vital commercial and recreational fishing communities of Petersburg and Wrangell,” said Cmdr. Scott Pierce, the Sector Juneau chief of response, whose duties include overseeing law enforcement, pollution response, and search and rescue operations throughout Southeast Alaska. “Given the upcoming departure of Coast Guard Cutter Anacapa and temporary gap period before Coast Guard Cutter Pike arrives, it is very important that we work to provide ample support to this region during the busy summer months.”

Read more at USCG