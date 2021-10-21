67.9 F
Coast Guard Repatriates 45 Cubans to Cuba

By Homeland Security Today
A vessel floating in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 15, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter William Trump's crew repatriated 45 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following three interdictions in the Caribbean Sea due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Coast Guard Cutter William Trump’s crew repatriated 45 Cubans to Cuba, Monday, following three interdictions in the Caribbean Sea due to safety of life at sea concerns.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, at about 12:30 p.m., of a vessel approximately 15 miles off Havana, Cuba.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Friday, at about 3:40 p.m., of a vessel approximately 35 miles off Cay Sal, Bahamas.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders, Saturday, at about 5:40 p.m., of a vessel approximately 40 miles off Key West.

“There is a controlled, safe and legal means of migration to the United States,” said Lt. j.g. Connor Ives, a Seventh District enforcement officer. “Failing to follow this process by migrating by sea is illegal and endangers the lives of all involved.”

There were no reported injuries.

Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 122 Cubans compared to:

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016
1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017
259 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018
313 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019
49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020
838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdiction, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.

