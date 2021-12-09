Coast Guard Stops Suspected Illegal Fishing Harvest Off Key West

Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo’s law enforcement crew detained a U.S. – flagged fishing vessel Saturday for suspected shrimp fishing in the Dry Tortugas shrimp sanctuary during an annual closure period.

The law enforcement team boarded the Double E at approximately 7:30 p.m. and also discovered two safety violations.

The vessel was escorted to Station Fort Myers Beach for further investigation by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, Office of Law Enforcement, Southeast Division.

“At-sea enforcement of our living marine resource laws is an enduring U.S. Coast Guard mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nicholas Zieser, commanding officer, Coast Guard Cutter Isaac Mayo. “Working with our NOAA partners, our enforcement efforts have upheld the biological and economic sustainability of this marine fishery. The Tortugas shrimp sanctuary and other closed areas are essential to protecting domestic fisheries for future generations.”

The vessel’s crew was also cited for expired hydrostatic releases on their emergency position indicating radio beacon and survival craft.

