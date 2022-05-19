Coast Guard to Hold Memorial Day Weekend Sunset Parade

U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is scheduled to host a Memorial Day Sunset Parade on the training center’s parade field, May 29, at 7:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Sunset Parades are military displays of marching troops and the Coast Guard Recruit Ceremonial Drill Team. More than 350 recruits will march in the parade and strike the National Ensign from the parade field at sunset.

This sunset parade honors the Coast Guard’s Gold Star Program, recognizing the sacrifices of the families whose loved ones died in service.

The gates to the training center will open at 6 p.m., and visitors are asked to seated by 7:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to use this extra time for security screening, parking and seating.

Those attending the event must have a valid, state-issued or government issued identification card in order to access the base. Visitors are allowed to park both on and off base, and security will direct visitors where to go. Children must be accompanied by an adult throughout the ceremony.

There will be increased security screening for the event, and bags are not permitted in the seating area including purses, camera bags, and backpacks, with the exception of diaper bags or medical bags. Visitors are encouraged to leave bags in their vehicles. Photography is permitted and encouraged, but cameras must be removed from their bag prior to arriving at the seating area. Firearm possession and illicit controlled drugs including marijuana are not permitted on base.

In the event of inclement weather, visitors may call Training Center Cape May’s base information line at (609) 898-6700 the afternoon of the event for cancellation information.