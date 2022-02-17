Connecticut Honors the U.S. Coast Guard

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week to open a new exhibit in the Connecticut State Capitol hosted by State Rep. Anthony Nolan to honor the Coast Guard through February 24, 2022.

The three-week long exhibit consists of 24 panels and historical artifacts on display in the concourse between the Legislative Office Building and the Capitol Building and will honor and highlight the rich history of the Coast Guard with an emphasis on Connecticut based Coast Guard units.

The opening event included remarks by Rep. Joe Courtney; Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz; State Rep. Anthony Nolan; and Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, Coast Guard Academy Superintendent and was attended by various government officials and Coast Guard personnel from numerous units across Connecticut.

The Coast Guard in Connecticut is comprised of various ashore and afloat units, while the Coast Guard Academy, Coast Guard Band, Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle, Coast Guard Cutter Coho, and Coast Guard Station New London all call New London home.

The exhibit is an opportunity to inform visitors and elected officials at the Capitol about Coast Guard units located in Connecticut and provides an opportunity to educate the public about the Coast Guard’s global reach. Three of the panels in the exhibit feature the National Coast Guard Museum, which will share the Coast Guard’s story of the past, present and future, and display many historic artifacts of the nation’s history when built in New London.

“The Coast Guard has been proud to call Connecticut its home throughout our 232 year history and we are proud be a part of the state’s rich legacy,” said Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, Coast Guard Academy Superintendent. “Not only are we building the future leaders of the Coast Guard right here in Connecticut, but Coast Guard women and men across the state work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of Connecticut’s nearly 11 billion dollar maritime economy.”

“The Coast Guard is an integral part of Connecticut’s history, especially to the City of New London. Thank you to the United States Coast Guard Academy for bringing this exhibit to our State Capitol to honor and recognize the historical significance of this branch of our military,” said Rep. Anthony Nolan.” As a U.S. Navy veteran, this exhibit to honor our military is especially important to me.”

“Our United States Coast Guard works diligently day in and day out to protect the health and safety of our U.S. waters,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. “The Coast Guard has a special place in my heart as my aunt, Mrs. Mary Stewart, joined the Coast Guard during World War II and served in Palm Beach, Florida. This exhibit is a terrific opportunity to learn more about our history, and honor the service of our U.S. Coast Guard members.”

The exhibit is located in the concourse of the Legislative Office Building, 300 Capitol Ave., Hartford, CT, 06106. The exhibit is free, open to the public, and can be viewed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

