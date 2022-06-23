65.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 23, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasLeadership/Management
Subject Matter AreasLeadership/ManagementUS Coast Guard

DOD Announces New Reserve Forces Policy Board Members, Including USCGR Rear Adm. Miriam Lafferty

First established in 1951, the RFPB serves as an independent adviser to provide advice and recommendations directly to the Secretary of Defense.

By Homeland Security Today

On November 29, 2021, the Secretary of Defense directed that the Reserve Forces Policy Board (RFPB) can resume operations after his Zero Base Review, and on June 09, 2022, he appointed the following new Board members: MajGen (Ret) Arnold L. Punaro, USMCR, Chair; Ms. Margaret Sydney Ashworth; MG Susan E. Henderson, USAR; RDML Miriam L. Lafferty, USCGR; BG Haldane B. Lamberton, ARNG; Brig Gen Michele K. LaMontagne, ANG; Ms. Michelle Lenihan; MajGen Michael S. Martin, USMCR; Brig Gen (Ret) Carlos E. Martinez, USAFR; Maj Gen Eric S. Overturf, USAFR; Ms. Kathryn Roth-Douquet; RADML Eric C. Ruttenberg, USNR; CSM (Ret) John F. Sampa ARNG;  Loren D. Schulman; Mr. Paul N. Stockton;  Mr. Atul Vashishta; Dr. Ms. Debra S. Wada; and CW5 (Ret) Phyllis J. Wilson, USAR.

First established in 1951, the RFPB serves as an independent adviser to provide advice and recommendations directly to the Secretary of Defense on strategies, policies, and practices designed to improve and enhance the capabilities, efficiency, and effectiveness of the reserve components.  The twenty member board was restructured by the National Defense Authorization Act of 2011 with a revised membership and operating framework currently by statute that consists of the RFPB Chairman, representatives from the Reserve Components and a designee from the Department of Homeland Security, and ten at large experts.  Pursuant to the statute, a Military Executive and a Senior Enlisted Advisor is recommended by the Chair and designated by the Secretary of Defense to serve, without vote, as military advisors to the Chair. The revised law now provides for membership by experts from outside the DoD.  Today’s appointment of new members is consistent with the modified law.

For more information call the RFPB at 703-681-0600 or visit the official RFPB website at http://rfpb.defense.gov/.

Read more at the Defense Department

Previous articleU.S. Coast Guard Academy Planning to Welcome the Largest Number of Women in an Incoming Class
Next articleCoast Guard Cutter Thetis Returns Home from 77-Day Counter-Narcotic Deployment
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals