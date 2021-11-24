Federal Register Notice: National Towing Safety Advisory Committee Teleconference Scheduled

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that the National Towing Safety Advisory Committee will meet via teleconference Dec. 7, 2021 to discuss the election of officers, issuance of new task statements, and stand-up of the Task Statement Vetting Committee. The Towing Safety Advisory Committee provides advice and recommendations to the Department of Homeland Security on matters related to shallow-draft inland and coastal waterway navigation and towing safety.

Dates/Times:

Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. EST

To join the teleconference or to request special accommodations, contact Mr. Matthew D. Layman, Designated Federal Officer of the National Towing Safety Advisory Committee at 202-372-1421 or Matthew.D.Layman@uscg.mil no later than 1 p.m. on December 1, 2021, to obtain the needed information. The number of teleconference lines are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Comments and supporting documents should reach the committee no later than Dec. 1, 2021.

For access to the docket or to read documents or comments related to this notice, go to http://www.regulations.gov, and search for docket USCG-2021-0633.

The agenda for the December 7, 2021, teleconference meeting is as follows:

(1) Call to Order.

(2) Roll call and determination of quorum.

(3) Opening Remarks.

(4) Swearing-in of new members.

(5) Election by Committee members of the Chairperson and Vice Chairperson.

(6) Establishment of the Task Statement Vetting Committee.

(7) Issuance of New Task Statements.

(8) Review of Draft Final Report for legacy Task 16-01: Subchapter M Implementation, Workgroup Item #1- Criteria Used to Apply the Term “Occasional Towing.

(9) Update from the Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance on the status of Subchapter M Implementation.

(10) Update from the Towing Vessel National Center of Expertise.

(11) Public Comment period.

Review the Federal Register notice for more information.

