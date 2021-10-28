61.6 F
Final Rule: Fire Protection for Recreational Vessels

This rule relieves owners of these recreational vessels from certain inspection, maintenance, and recordkeeping requirements of National Fire Protection Association.

Lt.j.g. Scott Peters (right), boarding officer with Coast Guard Sector Anchorage, conducts a vessel safety check on Big Lake, Alaska, July 4, 2019. The law enforcement presence on the lake was a part of Operation Dry Water, an annual nationwide campaign focused on spreading awareness of the danger of boating under the influence as well as changing cultural acceptance of boating while intoxicated. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1 Nate Littlejohn)

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that is has amended fire extinguishing equipment regulations for recreational vessels that are propelled or controlled by propulsion machinery.

This rule relieves owners of these recreational vessels from certain inspection, maintenance, and recordkeeping requirements of National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 10 (2010 edition). These requirements are more suited for commercial vessels. This rule does not alter standards for commercial vessels including vessels carrying passengers for hire, or have any effect on recreational vessels that do not use propulsion machinery.

This rule also moves fire extinguishing equipment rules for recreational vessels from subpart 25.30 (Fire Extinguishing Equipment) of subchapter C (Uninspected Vessels) of title 46 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) to part 175 of subchapter S (Boating Safety) of title 33, where other recreational vessel rules already exist.

This final rule is effective April 20, 2022.

For more information about the final rule, view the Federal Register or search docket number USCG-2018-0099 on https://www.regulations.gov.

Read more at USCG

