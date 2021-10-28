Final Rule: Fire Protection for Recreational Vessels

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that is has amended fire extinguishing equipment regulations for recreational vessels that are propelled or controlled by propulsion machinery.

This rule relieves owners of these recreational vessels from certain inspection, maintenance, and recordkeeping requirements of National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 10 (2010 edition). These requirements are more suited for commercial vessels. This rule does not alter standards for commercial vessels including vessels carrying passengers for hire, or have any effect on recreational vessels that do not use propulsion machinery.

This rule also moves fire extinguishing equipment rules for recreational vessels from subpart 25.30 (Fire Extinguishing Equipment) of subchapter C (Uninspected Vessels) of title 46 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) to part 175 of subchapter S (Boating Safety) of title 33, where other recreational vessel rules already exist.

This final rule is effective April 20, 2022.

For more information about the final rule, view the Federal Register or search docket number USCG-2018-0099 on https://www.regulations.gov.

Read more at USCG