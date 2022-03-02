Former Commandant Admiral Paul Yost Passes Away

Admiral Paul Alexander Yost, Jr., USCG (retired), 18th Commandant of the Coast Guard, passed away on February 9, 2022, in Provo, Utah, at the age of 93.

A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Admiral Yost graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1951. Admiral Yost earned two Masters Degrees; the first in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Connecticut in 1959 and, the second in International Affairs from George Washington University, Washington, DC in 1964. He also graduated from the Naval War College in Newport, RI in 1964.

His career was comprised of diverse tours ashore and afloat, including command of Coast Guard Cutter RESOLUTE in San Francisco, California; combat command of Commander, Task Group 115.3 supporting Operation Market Time during the Vietnam War; Chief, Bridge Branch, Aids to Navigation Division; Special Assistant to the Chief Counsel, Coast Guard Headquarters; Captain of the Port, Seattle; Chief of Staff and Chief of Operations for the Seventeenth Coast Guard District in Alaska; and Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Transportation, and alternate delegate on the U.S. Law of the Sea Delegation.

Read the full story at Coast Guard News