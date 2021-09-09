71.3 F
Merchant Mariner Examination Working Group: 2021/2022 Meeting Schedule

If you would like to participate in the scheduled sessions below or any future session, please follow the application instructions on the Examinations page of the NMC website.

Merchant Marines adjust rigging gear in order to hoist a fueling pipe aboard USNS Rainer (T-AOE 7) during Rim of the Pacific 2016. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Martin Wright/U.S. Indo-Pacific Command)

The National Maritime Center is commissioning a working group to review existing and new examination questions for accuracy and availability of examination references. The NMC looks forward to resuming this working group for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

If you would like to participate in the scheduled sessions below or any future session, please follow the application instructions on the Examinations page of the NMC website. Once on the Examinations page, click Working Group to access application information. Submit the required information to NMCExamWorkingGroup@uscg.mil. Once we have reviewed your request, we will contact you to discuss further details and confirm the session(s) you wish to attend.

2021/2022 Schedule Dates Type Location

  • November 16-18, 2021 Engine NMC (Martinsburg, WV)
  • November 30-December 2, 2021 Deck NMC (Martinsburg, WV)
  • March 15-17, 2022 Engine NMC (Martinsburg, WV)
  • April 12-14, 2022 Deck NMC (Martinsburg, WV)
  • June 14-16, 2022 Engine NMC (Martinsburg, WV)
  • July 19-21, 2022 Deck NMC (Martinsburg, WV)

Note: Dates are subject to change based on the number of attendees. Additional information regarding building access, and health and safety protocols will be provided to work group attendees via a separate e-mail.

Read more at USCG

