47.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, January 26, 2023
spot_img
US Coast GuardUSCG

National Maritime Center Now Accepting Electronically Signed Documents

Mariner applicants may e-sign applications and supporting documentation using software-generated electronic signatures.

By Homeland Security Today
Capt. Joshua Ferguson, master of the Crowley Maritime Services tug Tioga, holds his merchant mariner credential recently issued by the National Maritime Center. (Photo courtesy of Crowley Maritime Services)

In keeping with our goal to continuously improve our services to mariners, the National Maritime Center (NMC) will now accept electronic signatures (e-sign) on all CG-719 series forms and all supporting documentation therein for merchant mariner credentials (MMCs), medical certificates, and course approvals.  Mariner applicants may e-sign applications and supporting documentation using software-generated electronic signatures (e.g., Microsoft Word, Adobe Acrobat, etc.) on the CG-719 series of forms and other supporting documentation to include, but not limited to, sea service, assessments, mariner training documentation, and qualified assessor and designated examiner requests.  However, any submission missing signatures will be returned to the mariner or course provider.

Requirements to e-submit your MMC application to a regional examination center, or to MEDAIP@uscg.mil for medical certificate applications, have not changed.

E-mailing your application and e-signing your documents is the preferred method for submission.  Please note:  While the Coast Guard can accommodate e-mails with attachments up to 35MB in size, verify any size restrictions your e-mail provider may have prior to sending.  Missing information will cause applications to be delayed or rejected.

Previous articleCoast Guard Releases First Update to Facility Inspector Job Aid
Next articleU.S. Sixth Fleet Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Spencer Visit Togo to Further Maritime Security Relations
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals