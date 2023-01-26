Register Now for the 25th Annual Tom’s Run

The Washington, DC Chapter of the Chief Warrant and Warrant Officers Association (CWOA) hosts the 25th Annual Tom’s Run from 2-4 June 2023. Tom’s Run is a 200 mile team relay starting in Cumberland, MD and ending near Mount Vernon, VA. The course proceeds down the picturesque Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Towpath beside the Potomac River, along the Washington, DC waterfront, and ends at Fort Hunt Park, VA.

Because of the unique way Tom’s Run is organized, runners not located in the National Capital Region can join Tom’s Run virtually by arranging to run the equivalent of a relay leg in their location or by building their own remote team. USCG teams from all over the U.S. and several Coast Guard cutters have participated remotely. Note, Tom’s Run is not a fund raising event.

All Coast Guard active duty, reserve, auxiliary, and civilian personnel are eligible to participate. The event is also open to other military services and the general public.

Tom’s Run honors CWO4 Tom Brooks and his belief in our Coast Guard community. CWO4 Brooks was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in early 1999 and later succumbed to the illness. Tom’s Run is unique in that it is not a competitive race, but rather a team-building event to promote community, cooperation, and planning. Teams can start running any time after midnight Saturday 3 Jun, 0001 hours. For safety reasons, at least one cyclist must accompany runners. Teams must use their planning and logistics skills and calculate how to reach the finish line with the other teams at 1100 on Sunday 4 June. All teams must be self-sufficient and must be prepared for any weather, equipment, fatigue, and other challenges during the relay.

The deadline for applications with race shirt or medal orders is Monday, 10 April 2023. The deadline for team applications without shirt or medal orders is Monday, 24 April 2023. Team information, forms, course map, and other documents are

available at http://www.tomsrunrelay.org/