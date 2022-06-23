65.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 23, 2022
spot_img
HomeUS Coast Guard
US Coast GuardUSCG

U.S. Coast Guard Academy Planning to Welcome the Largest Number of Women in an Incoming Class

Day One marks the traditional start of Swab Summer, an intense seven-week training program designed to transform civilian students into military members.

By Homeland Security Today
Company Commanders from Coast Guard Training Center Cape May visit the Coast Guard Academy to train and instruct cadets on how to successfully assume the role of cadre June 21, 2022. As cadre the cadets will be tasked with leading their swabs through seven weeks of basic military training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Abban)

Approximately 300 young women and men will arrive at the Coast Guard Academy Monday, June 27 to start Day One of their training as part of the incoming Class of 2026.

According to current estimates about 43 percent of the class are women, which will be the most in an incoming class ever, and that 38 percent are from underrepresented minority groups. Also expected to join the class are nine international students from the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Vietnam, Honduras, Palau, Guyana, and Taiwan.

Day One marks the traditional start of Swab Summer, an intense seven-week training program designed to transform civilian students into military members ready to accept the challenges that await them in their pursuit to become Coast Guard officers. During their first day at the Academy, the Swabs (as the new cadets are called) will cycle through haircuts, uniform issue, drill practice and various administrative in-processing.

Read more at the Coast Guard Academy

Previous articleICE Conducts National Operation to Apprehend Noncitizens Who Unlawfully Re-entered U.S.
Next articleDOD Announces New Reserve Forces Policy Board Members, Including USCGR Rear Adm. Miriam Lafferty
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals