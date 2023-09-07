U.S. Coast Guard Academy Releases Fall Regimental Review Schedule

The Coast Guard Academy is scheduled to hold six Regimental Reviews during the fall semester on the Washington Parade Field.

The Reviews will take place on:

Sept. 8th at 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 15th at 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 30th at 9:45 a.m. (Parents’ Weekend)

Oct. 13th at 3:15 p.m.

Oct. 20th at 4:00 p.m. (Homecoming)

Oct. 27th. at 4:00 p.m.

All Regimental Reviews are open to the public to observe.

The Regimental Review is a time-honored tradition, and one of the oldest at the Academy. The entire Corps of Cadets, march onto Washington Parade Field in formation led by the Regimental Commander. All movements executed by cadets are precise and adhere to commands given by their superior officers. Reviews are held in the fall and spring of every school year. Since their inception, these reviews have prepared generations of Coast Guard Officers for leadership in the fleet, instilling cadets with the characteristics of poise, leadership and confidence.

More information about Regimental Reviews can be found here: Regimental Reviews – United States Coast Guard Academy (uscga.edu)

The Coast Guard Academy is one of the nation’s five military service academies. For more information about the Coast Guard Academy, including on how to apply, please visit www.uscga.edu.

Read more at USCG