USCG Operation Pacific Viper Strikes at Sea, Captures 100,000 Pounds of Cocaine

By Megan Norris
Screenshot of USCG-supplied video

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) achieved a significant milestone in the fight against international drug trafficking, seizing more than 100,000 pounds of cocaine since launching Operation Pacific Viper in early August 2025. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the achievement on October 15, marking a dramatic escalation in maritime counter-narcotics operations.

Overwhelming Force in the Eastern Pacific

Operation Pacific Viper represents a strategic surge of Coast Guard assets to the Eastern Pacific Ocean, targeting drug smuggling routes used by cartels and transnational criminal organizations before illicit narcotics can reach American shores. Since its inception, the operation has averaged approximately 1,600 pounds of cocaine interdicted daily, resulting from 34 total interdictions over a two-and-a-half-month period.

“Operation Pacific Viper has proven to be a crucial weapon in the fight against foreign drug traffickers and cartels in Latin America and has sent a clear message that we will disrupt, dismantle, and destroy their deadly business exploits wherever we find it,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Tactical Innovation and Aggressive Enforcement

The operation has employed innovative tactics to stop smugglers, including the use of helicopter-mounted weapons to disable vessel engines, preventing suspects from fleeing or dumping their cargo. Coast Guard crews have also utilized V-BAT Unmanned Aerial Systems for detection and monitoring, while Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON) teams have achieved their 1,000th interdiction of suspected drug smuggling vessels during the operation.

Crew members from Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (WMSL 757), the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron (HITRON), Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team–South and unmanned aerial vehicle personnel pose for a group photo aboard Midgett while underway in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Aug. 28, 2025 (Source: USCG)

Early operations set the tone for the aggressive campaign. In mid-August, Coast Guard cutters Stone and Hamilton conducted multiple interdictions south of Mexico and near the Galapagos Islands, with crews firing on vessel engines from helicopters to disable fleeing suspects. These early actions resulted in the detention of multiple suspected smugglers and the seizure of thousands of pounds of cocaine.

Record-Breaking Seizures

The operation achieved its most dramatic success in August when the Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton conducted the largest drug offload in Coast Guard history. The vessel arrived at Port Everglades with over 76,000 pounds of illegal drugs valued at $473 million, including approximately 61,740 pounds of cocaine and 14,400 pounds of marijuana.

Additional significant offloads have continued throughout the operation. In early October, the Coast Guard Cutter Seneca offloaded more than 12,750 pounds of cocaine and marijuana with an estimated street value of $94.5 million. Later that month, the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett returned to Honolulu after a 79-day deployment, having interdicted four vessels and seized 21,126 pounds of cocaine valued at more than $156.4 million.

Interagency Coordination

Operation Pacific Viper’s success relies on extensive coordination between multiple agencies and assets. Joint Interagency Task Force-South, based in Key West, conducts detection and monitoring of drug transit, while the Coast Guard’s Southwest District, headquartered in Alameda, California, controls law enforcement operations. Coast Guard units including Tactical Law Enforcement Team South (TACLET SOUTH), HITRON crews, and personnel aboard Navy vessels have all contributed to the operation’s success.

The operation has deployed multiple Legend-class national security cutters, including the Hamilton, Stone, Midgett, Seneca, and Venturous, along with supporting aircraft and tactical teams. These assets patrol international waters off the Pacific coasts of Mexico, Central America, and South America, intercepting smuggling vessels before they can approach U.S. territory.

Strategic Impact

Rear Admiral Jeffrey Novak, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, emphasized the operation’s significance: “When we say the Coast Guard is accelerating counter-narcotics operations, we mean it. Alongside our partners and allies, our maritime fighting force is scouring drug smuggling routes in the Eastern Pacific and dismantling narco-terrorist networks.”

The operation aligns with broader administration priorities to secure American borders and counter transnational criminal organizations. With 80% of illicit drug seizures occurring at sea, maritime interdiction represents a critical component of counter-drug strategy, preventing narcotics from ever reaching U.S. shores.

As of mid-October, Coast Guard personnel have detained 86 suspected smugglers who have been transferred to federal custody for prosecution. The operation continues as an ongoing effort, with Coast Guard leadership committed to maintaining pressure on drug trafficking organizations operating in the Eastern Pacific.

Operation Pacific Viper demonstrates the Coast Guard’s unique law enforcement authority and maritime capabilities, combining traditional interdiction methods with advanced technology and aggressive tactics to achieve unprecedented results in the fight against international drug trafficking.

