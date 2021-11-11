USCG Soliciting Industry Applications for Environmental Excellence Award

The U.S. Coast Guard is soliciting applications from the maritime industry for the biennial Rear Admiral William M. Benkert Award for Environmental Excellence. This program recognizes corporations and businesses involved in marine facility or vessel operations that have demonstrated sustained excellence and outstanding achievement in protecting the marine environment. It also encourages innovations in operations, maintenance, cargo handling, refueling, and training while providing a means to share best practices with others in the maritime community.

The 2022 Award will be presented during the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) Safety at Sea National Maritime Day seminar and Automated Mutual-assistance Vessel Rescue System (AMVER) awards on 19 May 2022. The event is tentatively scheduled to be partially virtual and partially in-person. More details will be announced as the event approaches.

Applications will be accepted from 01 December 2021 to 31 January 2022. Potential applicants should visit https://homeport.uscg.mil/missions/environmental/outreach-

programs/awards