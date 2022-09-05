How Individuals and Organizations Can Provide Financial Support to Ukrainians Through Uniting for Ukraine

Uniting for Ukraine provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members outside the United States to come to this country and stay temporarily for two years as parolees. The first step is for an individual U.S.-based supporter to file a Form I-134, Declaration of Financial Support with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for each person, including children. By doing so, the individual supporter agrees to financially support them for the duration of their stay.

Individual supporters must hold lawful status in the United States or be a parolee or recipient of deferred action or Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) as of the date they file the Form I-134.

Organizations can also provide financial support to Ukrainians who want to come to the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine process. However, an organization cannot be the supporter listed on the Form I-134 and cannot sign the form. The form can only be signed by an individual supporter.

USCIS has posted Frequently Asked Questions About Uniting for Ukraine to clarify the roles and requirements for individuals and organizations who provide financial support.

Key Points to Remember

Individual supporters must include financial documentation with the Form I-134 to show there are sufficient financial resources to support each beneficiary. They can do so by submitting: Only their personal financial documents, such as their tax returns; Their personal financial documents combined with an organization’s financial documents; or Sufficient evidence that the organization is supporting each beneficiary.

Do not list the organization’s financial information on the Form I-134. Instead, include an addendum or attachment to Form I-134 to indicate that the organization is assisting in financially supporting each beneficiary.

To aid in the review process, the individual supporter can include the organization’s IRS Form 990, Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax and/or a letter from an officer of the organization confirming the organization’s support.

USCIS will consider the evidence of financial support in its totality to determine if the supporter (and/or organization) can financially support each beneficiary.

Individual supporters must also submit proof of their U.S. citizenship or lawful status in the U.S. Nonimmigrants, asylees, refugees, parolees, people with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and beneficiaries of deferred action or DED can be supporters.

More Information

View USCIS’ news release for further guidance on the eligibility requirements for Uniting for Ukraine supporters and beneficiaries.

The CIS Ombudsman is dedicated to assisting individuals and employers seeking to resolve problems with USCIS. For more information on our office, please visit www.dhs.gov/cisombudsman or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.