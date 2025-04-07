45 F
U.S. Secret Service NTAC to Present Report on Domestic Violence and Mass Attacks

On April 23, 2025, the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) will publish a major new report titled “First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs: A Case Study on the Link Between Domestic Violence and Mass Attacks.” This behavioral case study will explore the connection between domestic violence and large-scale public acts of violence.

The report centers on the 2017 mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman murdered 26 people — including his wife’s grandmother — and injured 22 others during a Sunday church service. NTAC’s analysis delves into the attacker’s disturbing history of domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault against both relatives and acquaintances.

To accompany the release, NTAC will host a special case study presentation on April 23, where researchers will walk through key findings and behavioral indicators observed in the attacker’s past.

Register to attend the presentation here.

