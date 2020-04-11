April 22: HSToday and Emergency Interoperability Consortium Present The Global Bio-Surveillance Portal

Please join us on Wednesday, April 22nd 2-4pm for an important discussion and presentation on combatting COVID-19 from experts helping our military and public health officials to deal with this pandemic that has gripped the country. This follows up last month’s discussion on COVID-19 with public health experts.

As we have experienced from COVID-19 — Emerging Infectious Diseases (EIDs) are significant risk to both military and civilian populations affecting social, political, environmental and economic outcomes. With new emerging human infections being recognized yearly, certain encounters with endemic pathogens can impact the readiness and lethality of military operations as well as adversely impact global health and national economies. It has become critical that advances in medical intelligence and technologies require the ability to identify and assess the risk of biothreats globally and in real-time.

The Global Bio-Surveillance Portal (G-BSP), addresses these requirements and provides enhanced capabilities for the warfighter. The G-BSP was originally designed to enhance biosecurity as a joint military capability. Biosecurity has been an essential element of national security for the United States. In 2012, the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense (JPEOCBRND) planned the G-BSP as a network of systems in reference to bio-surveillance preparedness and a source of data sharing among critical strategic allies. The G-BSP is a public health and medically focused system, but also supports an all-hazards environment.

The Global Bio-surveillance Portal (G-BSP) is a U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Program of Record with the requirement to provide a Controlled Unclassifed Information (CUI), near real-time bio-surveillance capability for the Public Health and Medical communities. It is a web-based, CAC/PIV enabled system that provides situational awareness via 200+ authoritative data sources which includes Johns Hopkins, WHO, CDC, NCMI, AFHSB, NBIC, APHC, WHO, PDC, and TRAVAX. In support of the COVID-19 effort, the G-BSP also now includes integrated dashboards from the World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins. There are currently 115+ Interagency members whom participate in a system-established COVID-19 Group intended for ongoing information sharing and collaboration.

The system has been deployed to Special Operations units in all Geographic Combatant Commands, and the full operational capability will be complete this Fall. USSOCOM now invites Interagency partners to register for accounts at https://www.biosurveillanceportal.org,and start using the system immediately.

Our EIC presenters will explain how the G-BSP is a “One Health” solution to a single source “central data repository” with proven web-based interoperability and applications, science and technology integration with multiple joint agencies, and an agile platform for future data integration to benefit the military and civilian populations.

Our Presenters are:

Lieutenant Commander Dan Mitzner is the Program Manager for the Global Bio-surveillance Portal. He is a designated Naval Flight Officer in the E-2C Hawkeye and deployed with Airwing Three to Iraq in 2007; his other operational deployments were with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) to the Mideast/WestPac AORs in 2012, and the USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) to the Western Pacific in 2016. LCDR Mitzner took over as PM in April 2018. He holds a Level II DAWIA certification in Program Management and is completing an MBA with the Naval Postgraduate School.

The G-BSP PMO is located in San Diego, California. Other G-BSP team members are located in Maryland, Virginia, and Oregon. As G-BSP PM, LCDR Mitzner answers to the Joint Product Lead, CBRN Information Management/Information Technology (JPL CBRN IM/IT), which in turn answers to JPEO-CBRN Defense in Edgewood, MD.

Brent Butowsky is the Global Bio-surveillance Portal (G-BSP) International Lead for the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND).

He currently works with the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)

mostly in Europe and Africa in support of global health security, and with Foreign Partners in support of Security Cooperation efforts. He also leads G-BSP development in preparation for future collaborative opportunities with NATO Partner Nations. Mr. Butowsky holds a degree in Program Management from the University of New Hampshire School of Health and Human Services. He is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) and holds many qualifications in Homeland Security and Defense Acquisition.

Tom O’Keefe is the Global Bio-surveillance Portal Customer Engagement and Data Lead. He is CBRNE Information Systems SME at ANSER and President at Domain X Technologies. Previously in the Navy, he served as Program Manager for joint Chemical Biological Defense Program (CBDP). Reported to Joint Program Executive Office (CBDP). Managed the Joint Warning and Reporting Network (JWARN), Joint Effects Model (JEM), Joint Operational Effects Federation (JOEF) programs and the JPEO Software Support Activity.

