90-Day Threat Pulse Webinar: Evaluating the Terrorist Threat Landscape, April 2

We at Homeland Security Today have once again reached out to our Editorial Board, columnists, and community of subject-matter experts to ask for their assessment of the threats facing the nation in 2025. As our readers know, our experts come from a unique cadre with practical experience who have devoted their careers to defending and protecting America. In this three-part series, we share their assessments of the risks and vulnerabilities that should be at the forefront of our community.

Takeaways from the Terrorism threat forecast include: