A major shift in fire service data reporting is on the horizon as California prepares to transition from NFIRS to the new National Emergency Response Information System (NERIS). CAL FIRE is leading the charge to ensure departments statewide are ready for this smarter, faster, and more flexible approach to incident data.

To support the transition, a webinar series will be hosted in the coming months to provide fire departments with insights, resources, and a chance to engage.

Register and learn more here.