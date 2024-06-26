76 F
DHS SBIR First Responder Showcase

DHS SBIR First Responder Showcase Webinar Set for July 9-10

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program will host its First Responder Showcase Webinar on July 9-10, highlighting the essential role of first responders in maintaining national security. This two-day virtual event will feature presentations from ten innovative small businesses developing cutting-edge technologies to meet the critical needs of law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services, and emergency management.

The webinar aims to provide a platform for small businesses to showcase their advancements and innovative solutions designed to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of first responders. These technologies range from new communication tools and protective gear to advanced medical devices and disaster response solutions.

The DHS SBIR program is instrumental in funding the development of such innovative solutions, addressing some of the most pressing challenges in homeland security. This program offers agile and forward-thinking small businesses a unique opportunity to contribute to and advance homeland security technologies.

Administered by the DHS Science & Technology Directorate, the DHS SBIR Program supports a wide array of initiatives that benefit all DHS components and first responders. The program emphasizes the importance of fostering innovation and collaboration between the government and the private sector to enhance the safety and efficiency of first responders nationwide.

Participants in the webinar will have the chance to hear directly from the small businesses about their projects and the potential impact of their technologies on first responder operations. The event underscores DHS’s commitment to leveraging small business innovation to strengthen national security and support those on the front lines of emergencies and disasters.

Register for this Webinar here.

