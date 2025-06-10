72.3 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Border Security

Engage with CBP’s Office of Field Operations at FY25 Industry Day

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Acquisition (OA), Industry Partnership and Outreach Program (IPOP) will host a Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Industry Day, virtually via Microsoft Teams. This Industry Day will also feature a panel of OFO personnel discussing some capabilities that OFO is seeking. Vendors interested in addressing and demonstrating products that meet the information disseminated by the panel will have a chance to sign up in CBP Business connect to demonstrate their solution(s).

Details:
When: Wed, Jun 18, 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT
