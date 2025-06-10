The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Acquisition (OA), Industry Partnership and Outreach Program (IPOP) will host a Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Industry Day, virtually via Microsoft Teams. This Industry Day will also feature a panel of OFO personnel discussing some capabilities that OFO is seeking. Vendors interested in addressing and demonstrating products that meet the information disseminated by the panel will have a chance to sign up in CBP Business connect to demonstrate their solution(s).

Details: